Turtle Enters Strategic Partnership With Chainlink To Bring Institutional Liquidity Onchain





ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turtle , a leading on-chain liquidity distribution protocol, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, to accelerate the institutional adoption of on-chain capital markets.

Turtle selected Chainlink CCIP and Data Feeds due to Chainlink’s proven security, making it a requirement for safe, risk-minimized liquidity provisioning.

Through this partnership, Turtle becomes a preferred liquidity partner for the Chainlink ecosystem and has integrated Chainlink’s data and interoperability standards to curate, verify, and distribute institutional-grade dealflow across blockchain networks.

Building the Investment-Banking Layer for Onchain Finance

Turtle acts as the coordination and distribution layer for on-chain liquidity, allowing anyone to participate in the origination, structuring, due diligence, and distribution of on-chain financial assets and instruments. Standardizing how protocols raise liquidity, build their secondary market of integrations, and establish utility for their digital and/or tokenized RWAs. The Turtle platform connects hundreds of institutional liquidity providers (LPs) and over 410,000 wallets across multiple ecosystems.

By making Chainlink CCIP and Data Feeds a requirement, Turtle strengthens its liquidity routing and risk assessment systems. When curating new markets, Turtle leverages Data Feeds to determine asset pricing and CCIP to enable cross-chain rebalancing. Each transaction routed through Turtle will benefit from Chainlink’s tamper-proof pricing data and highly secure cross-chain interoperability.

“Our mission has always been to bring investment-banking structure and discipline to on-chain liquidity,” said Essi, CEO of Turtle. “Chainlink provides the trusted data and interoperability standards that allow us to scale that mission globally. Together, we are setting the foundation for how capital moves on-chain.”

Curating Institutional Dealflow

Turtle will collaborate directly with the Chainlink ecosystem to support financial institutions, protocols, and funds entering tokenized assets, yield products, and cross-chain opportunities.

By making CCIP and Data Feeds a requirement for Turtle’s liquidity infrastructure it creates a highly reliable, cross-chain liquidity layer. Institutional participants gain access to verified on-chain opportunities with consistent pricing, yield transparency, and standardized risk metrics.

“This strategic partnership with Turtle is significantly accelerating the expansion of institutional liquidity moving on-chain. Through Chainlink CCIP and Data Feeds, Turtle delivers highly secure cross-chain support to institutional LPs at scale. This is a major step towards defining how liquidity is originated, routed, and priced across on-chain capital markets.” — Michael Mendes, Head of DeFi, Chainlink Labs

Toward Standardized Onchain Capital Markets

Turtle and Chainlink share a vision for secure, programmable, and verifiable financial infrastructure. This partnership is making on-chain liquidity markets as structured, compliant, and data-driven as traditional capital markets, while remaining open and globally accessible.

About Turtle

Turtle is a liquidity distribution protocol that acts as a coordination layer between protocols and liquidity providers. It standardizes how liquidity is sourced, structured, and deployed on-chain by replacing fragmented, ad-hoc negotiations with transparent dealflow, measurable incentives, and programmable distribution rails. To date, Turtle has coordinated over $5.5 billion in liquidity and serves a global network of more than 410,000 participants, making it one of the largest liquidity coordination networks in crypto. Learn more at turtle.xyz .

Media Contact:

Pedro Verdades

Pedro@turtle.xyz

