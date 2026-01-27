Janes and Carahsoft Partner to Expand Access to Validated Military Intelligence Across U.S. Government Agencies

ARLINGTON, Va. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janes, the source for validated foundational military intelligence, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the partnership, Carahsoft will serve as Janes Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s trusted intelligence solutions available to U.S. Government agencies nationwide through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and Government acquisition contracts including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2).

"Janes is a long-standing partner to defense and military agencies within the U.S. and globally, delivering validated foundational insights that enhance situational awareness and decision-making," said Paul Tierney, President of Janes Group Americas. "Our partnership with Carahsoft simplifies procurement for our U.S. Government customers, enabling faster, easier access to Janes intelligence capabilities."

Janes provides trusted, Foundational, Current, Country and Strategic intelligence by turning vast amounts of data into clear, actionable insights for military, Government and industry leaders. The company’s intelligence is verified by expert analysts and delivered through interoperable digital platforms and APIs, enabling rapid, mission-critical decision-making. Janes also offers strategic consulting through direct collaborations with its global network of analysts.

“With the addition of Janes solutions to our portfolio, Carahsoft and its reseller partners are providing Government customers with commercially available, validated open source intelligence that enables multi-partner missions where classified data may be limited,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Innovative and Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft. “These capabilities, combined with flexible delivery options, whether through the Janes portal or integrated into existing systems, will be game changers for our joint customers.”

Janes solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contract NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Janes@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Janes solutions here.

About Janes

Janes equips defense, Government, and industry leaders to act with confidence in an increasingly complex world. Our validated defense, security, and geopolitical information—delivered through seamless digital platforms and system integrations—turns overwhelming data into clear, actionable intelligence, and insights. By filling critical information gaps, Janes helps customers analyze threats, accelerate decisions, and stay ahead of emerging challenges.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for OSINT, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

