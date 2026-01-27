Sparkling Ice® x LIFE SAVERS® collab brings four new candy-inspired flavors





PRESTON, Wash., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For candy lovers, the Sparkling Ice® brand, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, has embarked on a new collab with LIFE SAVERS® Candy to transform the classic taste of LIFE SAVERS into America’s favorite zero-sugar sparkling water.

The launch extends Talking Rain’s partnership with Mars by introducing four new candy-inspired flavors of Sparkling Ice: Wild Cherry, Strawberry, Pineapple and limited-edition Green Apple.

“LIFE SAVERS flavors appeal across generations and we know that Sparkling Ice consumers love having their candy dreams transformed into a zero-sugar beverage reality,” said Lisa Holcomb, vice president of brand at Talking Rain. “Both brands have built their legacies on flavor variety and exploration. Consumers today are looking for the comfort of nostalgic flavors, as well as a refreshing treat that lifts their spirits. And because color strongly influences the tastes we experience, having a beautiful green in this lineup communicates to our consumers that our products are anything but subtle.”

Across the industry, crafting a sparkling water with a stable, vibrant green color from natural sources has proven technically challenging, particularly at commercial scale.

“As a company, we’ve wanted to add green to our rainbow of Sparkling Ice flavors in the U.S. for years, but that tantalizing color remained out of reach – until now,” said Emily Cruz, Talking Rain’s research and development manager. “I’m proud of how our team connects culinary creativity and science to deliver innovation, and I can’t wait to see these delicious new flavors hit store shelves.”

Cruz added that consumers who love the innovative, bold new green Sparkling Ice have something else to look forward to. “While green marks a milestone for Sparkling Ice, it’s only the beginning. Later this spring we’ll expand the rainbow with a patriotic twist, bringing to life a vivid blue.”

Talking Rain has long known that its consumers look to Sparkling Ice for a variety of new and exciting flavors. The runaway success of Sparkling Ice STARBURST® last year proved just how much consumers are interested in seeing their favorite candy brands brought together with Sparkling Ice.

“This collaboration reflects how Sparkling Ice continues to push the sparkling water category forward,” said Ken Sylvia, CEO of Talking Rain. “By transforming iconic LIFE SAVERS flavors into a zero-sugar sparkling water and delivering these game-changing green and blue colors, we’re advancing flavor and color innovation. It’s a clear example of how consumer demand, technical capability and portfolio strategy come together to drive retail growth.”

Available now at select retailers, including Kroger and Publix, as well as on Amazon, Sparkling Ice LIFE SAVERS comes in the iconic 17 fl oz tall skinny bottle with a wrap that evokes the original LIFE SAVERS candy tube. The new line will begin rolling out across all major retailers and select convenience stores this spring, supporting continued expansion of Sparkling Ice’s full flavored sparkling water portfolio.

For more information on Sparkling Ice, visit https://www.sparklingice.com.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN’S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

talkingrain@firmani.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32b33ede-8ab3-437c-ab39-3766cad10a75

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa69ee9c-82e3-420d-9826-c632b89df6f0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c405b9a6-aec5-4ce6-a3a0-be6a83fe9f8b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/376182c0-f6b3-4a02-b38a-b6810b2526b4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/872a29d5-4b41-46d7-96e6-dd0813c2dae6