QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2025

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTCQX: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $3,981,000 or $1.06 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $3,051,000, or $0.83 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, QNB reported net income of $14,090,000, or $3.78 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $11,448,000, or $3.12 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2024. For the three- and twelve-month periods of 2025, net income included merger-related cost of $619,000 and $1,138,000, respectively. The merger-related costs are significant one-time costs and are not normal recurring operating expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of the merger-related cost for the three- and twelve-month periods of 2025 was $1.22 and $4.08, respectively*.

On September 23, 2025, QNB Corp. and The Victory Bancorp, Inc. ("Victory") announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which QNB will acquire Victory in an all-stock transaction, creating a bank holding company with nearly $2.4 billion in assets. Upon the completion of the merger, the pro-forma post-merger shareholder ownership split would be approximately 77.2% for QNB and 22.8% for Victory. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval from both QNB and Victory shareholders.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.83% and 12.52%, respectively, compared with 0.66% and 11.62%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2024. Return on average assets, excluding the impact of the merger-related cost, for the three- and twelve-month periods of 2025 was 0.95% and 0.80%, respectively*. Return on average equity (ROE), excluding the impact of the merger-related cost, for the three- and twelve-month periods of 2025 was 14.38% and 13.24%, respectively*.

* QNB uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of performance. These non-GAAP ratios and calculations provide a better understanding of ongoing operations and comparability with prior period results by showing the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. QNB believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze QNB’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends. This non-GAAP data is not a substitute for GAAP results and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include risks as companies might calculate these measures differently and persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures. Please see attached table "Impact of Merger-Related Costs--GAAP to Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation."

The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., improved for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, in comparison with the same period in 2024, due primarily to improvement in the interest margin causing a $3,110,000 increase in net interest income and a $227,000 increase in non-interest income; this was partly offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $1,048,000. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, is primarily due to a decrease in net interest income of $43,000, related to the subordinated debt issuance in 2024, an increase in non-interest expense of $577,000, primarily due to merger-related expenses.

The following table presents disaggregated net income (loss):

Three months ended, Twelve months ended, 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Variance 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Variance QNB Bank $ 5,385,000 $ 3,771,000 $ 1,614,000 $ 18,193,000 $ 12,237,000 $ 5,956,000 QNB Corp (1,404,000 ) (720,000 ) (684,000 ) (4,103,000 ) (789,000 ) (3,314,000 ) Consolidated net income $ 3,981,000 $ 3,051,000 $ 930,000 $ 14,090,000 $ 11,448,000 $ 2,642,000

Total assets as of December 31, 2025 were $1,906,005,000 compared with $1,870,894,000 at December 31, 2024. Loans receivable increased $46,026,000, or 3.8%, to $1,262,074,000. Total deposits increased $13,970,000, or 0.9%, to $1,642,511,000. Long-term borrowing declined $30,000,000, while short-term borrowing increased $26,757,000.

"We are proud to report another quarter of improved operating performance, highlighted by record net interest income, strong margin expansion, and continued loan growth. These results demonstrate the resilience of our customers and the dedication of our team. The upcoming merger with Victory Bancorp, which is pending regulatory and shareholder approval, represents a pivotal step forward, enabling us to deepen our community impact and create greater opportunities for our shareholders and customers alike." said Dave Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 totaled $14,042,000, an increase of $3,067,000, from the same period in 2024. Net interest margin was 2.95% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2.38% for the same period in 2024. Net interest margin was 2.72% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared with 2.43% for the same period in 2024.

The yield on earning assets was 4.98% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 4.78% in the fourth quarter of 2024; an increase of 20 basis points. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, the yield on earning assets was 4.90%, compared with 4.73% for the same period in 2024; an increase of 17 basis points.



The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.48% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with 2.91% for the same period in 2024, a decrease of 43 basis points. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.64% compared with 2.80% for the same period in 2024, a decrease of 16 basis points.

Proceeds from the growth in average deposits and the issuance of subordinated debt over the past year were invested in loans and higher-yielding securities. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 46.1% of average earning assets in the twelve months of 2025 compared with 45.3% for the same period in 2024, and the increases in both rates and volume in commercial real estate loans majorly contributed to the 29 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. The increase in the available-for-sale investments portfolio was primarily in corporate debt securities. The six-basis point increase in rate on investments was primarily due to the 66-basis point increase in the yield on corporate debt securities. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased 31 basis points.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

QNB recorded a $44,000 reversal in the provision for credit losses on loans in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a reversal of $242,000 in provision in the fourth quarter of 2024. QNB recorded a provision of $460,000 in the provision for credit losses on loans for the twelve-month ended December 31, 2025 compared to a reversal of $49,000 in provision for the same period of 2024. QNB's allowance for credit losses on loans of $9,215,000 represents 0.73% of loans receivable at December 31, 2025, compared to $8,744,000, or 0.72% of loans receivable at December 31, 2024. The one-basis point increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily due to reserves for collateral dependent loans partly offset by an improvement in the economic outlook. Net loan recoveries were $4,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with charge-offs of $1,000 for the same period in 2024. Net loan recoveries were $11,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared with charge-offs of $59,000 for the same period in 2024. Annualized net loan recoveries for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 were 0.00% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.01% for the same period in 2024, of average loans receivable, respectively.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, were $8,793,000, or 0.70% of loans receivable at December 31, 2025, compared with $1,975,000, or 0.16% of loans receivable at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to one commercial customer relationship. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on non-accrual loans, specific reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At December 31, 2025, $7,763,000, or approximately 88% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $39,516,000 at December 31, 2025, compared with $34,301,000 at December 31, 2024; these were comprised primarily of commercial real estate loans.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $1,874,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $1,645,000 for the same period in 2024. There were no realized and unrealized gain/loss on securities for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to a net gain of $70,000 in the same period in 2024. Excluding the net realized and unrealized gains on securities, non-interest income increased $299,000, or 19.0%.

Fees for service to customers increased $79,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as overdraft fees increased $67,000 and other deposit-related fees increased $12,000. ATM and debit card income increased $127,000 due to volume. Retail brokerage and advisory income increased $53,000 to $171,000 for the same period. Other non-interest income increased $30,000 for the same period due to an increase in letter of credit fees of $15,000 and an increase in credit card income of $10,000.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, non-interest income was $6,957,000 an increase of $44,000 compared to the same period in 2024. QNB completed the exchange offer to convert the Bank's Visa B-1 shares to B-2 and C shares in the second quarter of 2024 and then sold the Visa Class C shares in the fourth quarter of 2024 and realized a gain of $1,498,000. QNB sold its other equity securities and realized a gain of $517,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. QNB sold available-for-sale securities during 2024 for a net loss of $1,096,000. Excluding the net realized and unrealized gains on securities, non-interest income increased $748,000, or 12.0%. Net gain on sale of loans increased $34,000 when comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 with the same period in 2024. Increases in non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 comprise: fees for services to customers, ATM and debit card fees and retail brokerage and advisory, which increased $216,000, $251,000 and $172,000, respectively. Other non-interest income increased $96,000 due primarily to increases in letter of credit fees, title insurance company income and credit card income.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $10,694,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $9,081,000 for the same period in 2024. Excluding merger-related costs of $619,000, noninterest expense increased $966,000 or 10.9% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Salaries and benefits expense increased $651,000, or 12.8%, to $5,730,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $500,000, or 11.3%, to $4,930,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to bonus accruals and pay increases. Benefits expense increased $151,000, or 23.3%, when comparing the two periods primarily due to increase in medical costs due to timing as year-to-date costs are down $53,000.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense decreased $4,000, decreases in depreciation expense were partly offset by increases in software maintenance costs. Other non-interest expense increased $347,000, or 14.8%, when comparing fourth quarter of 2025 with the same period in 2024 due to an increase in third-party services of $137,000 related to information technology services and consultant expense, an increase in FDIC insurance expense of $119,000 and an increase in bank shares tax of $54,000.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense was $39,807,000, an increase of $4,323,000, or 12.2%, compared to the same period in 2024. Excluding merger-related costs, noninterest expense increased $3,185,000 or 9.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes increased $546,000 to $1,289,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 due to higher taxable income, compared with the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 24.5% compared with 19.6% for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was 21.4% compared with 20.3% for the same period in 2024. The increase in the tax rates in 2025 were due to non-taxable merger-related costs.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.



Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contacts: David W. Freeman Jeffrey Lehocky President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 215-538-5600 x-5619 215-538-5600 x-5716 dfreeman@QNBbank.com jlehocky@QNBbank.com









QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 3/31/25 12/31/24 Assets $ 1,906,005 $ 1,903,244 $ 1,884,828 $ 1,896,189 $ 1,870,894 Cash and cash equivalents 50,297 66,331 66,471 81,557 50,713 Investment securities Debt securities, AFS 542,830 538,318 544,262 547,138 546,559 Equity securities — — — — — Loans held-for-sale 246 — 1,166 248 664 Loans receivable 1,262,074 1,246,529 1,218,539 1,212,162 1,216,048 Allowance for credit losses on loans (9,215 ) (9,255 ) (9,169 ) (9,298 ) (8,744 ) Net loans 1,252,859 1,237,274 1,209,370 1,202,864 1,207,304 Deposits 1,642,511 1,681,540 1,651,667 1,664,555 1,628,541 Demand, non-interest bearing 189,957 189,492 201,460 203,666 183,499 Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings 1,076,757 1,104,761 1,060,688 1,083,011 1,063,584 Time 375,797 387,287 389,519 377,878 381,458 Short-term borrowings 80,601 48,703 67,464 43,299 53,844 Long-term debt — — — 30,000 30,000 Subordinated debt 39,268 39,218 39,168 39,118 39,068 Shareholders' equity 129,563 121,487 113,269 108,223 103,349 Asset Quality Data (Period End) Non-accrual loans $ 8,793 $ 8,947 $ 8,947 $ 8,651 $ 1,975 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — — — — Non-performing loans 8,793 8,947 8,947 8,651 1,975 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets — — — — — Non-performing assets $ 8,793 $ 8,947 $ 8,947 $ 8,651 $ 1,975 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 9,215 $ 9,255 $ 9,169 $ 9,298 $ 8,744 Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.71 % 0.16 % Non-performing assets / Assets 0.46 % 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.46 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.75 % 0.77 % 0.72 %









QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended, Twelve months ended, For the period: 12/31/25 9/30/25 6/30/25 3/31/25 12/31/24 12/31/25 12/31/24 Interest income $ 23,812 $ 23,518 $ 23,110 $ 22,198 $ 22,209 $ 92,638 $ 84,068 Interest expense 9,770 10,520 10,458 10,661 11,234 41,409 41,206 Net interest income 14,042 12,998 12,652 11,537 10,975 51,229 42,862 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (48 ) 93 (146 ) 550 (255 ) 449 (68 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,090 12,905 12,798 10,987 11,230 50,780 42,930 Non-interest income: Fees for services to customers 533 521 485 447 454 1,986 1,770 ATM and debit card 835 776 724 656 708 2,991 2,740 Retail brokerage and advisory income 171 196 140 141 118 648 476 Net realized gain (loss) on investment securities — — — — 1,414 — 919 Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities — — — — (1,344 ) — (215 ) Net (loss) gain on sale of loans — 41 4 18 (3 ) 63 29 Other 335 313 299 322 298 1,269 1,194 Total non-interest income 1,874 1,847 1,652 1,584 1,645 6,957 6,913 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,730 5,248 5,251 5,032 5,079 21,261 19,741 Net occupancy and furniture and equipment 1,649 1,688 1,681 1,736 1,653 6,754 6,180 Merger-related expense 619 519 — — — 1,138 — Other 2,696 2,727 2,630 2,601 2,349 10,654 9,563 Total non-interest expense 10,694 10,182 9,562 9,369 9,081 39,807 35,484 Income before income taxes 5,270 4,570 4,888 3,202 3,794 17,930 14,359 Provision for income taxes 1,289 922 1,005 624 743 3,840 2,911 Net income $ 3,981 $ 3,648 $ 3,883 $ 2,578 $ 3,051 $ 14,090 $ 11,448 Share and Per Share Data: Net income - basic $ 1.07 $ 0.98 $ 1.05 $ 0.70 $ 0.83 $ 3.79 $ 3.12 Net income - diluted $ 1.06 $ 0.98 $ 1.04 $ 0.69 $ 0.83 $ 3.78 $ 3.12 Book value $ 34.65 $ 32.59 $ 30.46 $ 29.17 $ 27.96 $ 34.65 $ 27.96 Cash dividends $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 1.52 $ 1.48 Average common shares outstanding -basic 3,730,591 3,721,501 3,710,878 3,699,854 3,688,078 3,715,806 3,672,251 Average common shares outstanding -diluted 3,745,230 3,735,993 3,724,808 3,713,141 3,695,518 3,729,246 3,673,697 Selected Ratios: Return on average asset(1) 0.83 % 0.76 % 0.83 % 0.56 % 0.66 % 0.74 % 0.65 % Return on average shareholders' equity(1) 12.52 % 12.49 % 14.25 % 9.73 % 11.62 % 12.28 % 11.78 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.95 % 2.72 % 2.69 % 2.51 % 2.38 % 2.72 % 2.43 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 66.79 % 68.09 % 66.39 % 70.65 % 71.16 % 67.89 % 70.50 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 6.64 % 6.09 % 5.79 % 5.74 % 5.65 % 6.07 % 5.49 % Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (4 ) $ 12 $ (16 ) $ (3 ) $ 1 $ (11 ) $ 59 Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs-annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Balance Sheet (Average) Assets(1) $ 1,901,870 $ 1,904,529 $ 1,887,138 $ 1,872,950 $ 1,848,524 $ 1,891,737 $ 1,770,563 Investment securities 604,727 612,204 621,128 614,329 552,323 616,084 578,626 Loans receivable 1,249,481 1,224,490 1,216,011 1,193,949 1,158,731 1,225,178 1,150,489 Deposits 1,671,921 1,678,118 1,647,990 1,635,629 1,600,925 1,657,968 1,569,494 Shareholders' equity(1) 126,202 115,907 109,299 107,503 104,433 114,782 97,217 (1) In 2025, the Company changed its calculation of average assets and average equity to include the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax, to align its calculation with its peer group. Prior period information has been restated for this new calculation; specifically impacting the non-GAAP performance ratios for return on average assets and return on average equity.









QNB Corp. (Consolidated) Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended 12/31/2025 December 31, 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Rate Interest Balance Rate Interest Assets Investment securities: U.S. Treasury $ 21,210 3.95 % $ 211 $ 20,207 4.86 % $ 247 U.S. Government agencies 75,967 1.18 224 75,958 1.18 224 State and municipal 104,783 2.57 672 105,522 2.89 763 Mortgage-backed and CMOs 334,199 2.23 1,864 364,229 2.55 2,318 Corporate debt securities and mutual funds 68,568 6.37 1,092 47,774 5.78 691 Equities — — — 639 4.30 7 Total investment securities 604,727 2.69 4,063 614,329 2.77 4,250 Loans: Commercial real estate 896,799 6.22 14,065 845,700 5.69 12,104 Residential real estate 118,088 4.63 1,368 112,872 4.27 1,205 Home equity loans 75,310 6.15 1,169 68,735 6.76 1,168 Commercial and industrial 135,271 7.13 2,431 144,528 7.39 2,685 Consumer loans 3,085 7.86 61 3,505 9.16 81 Tax-exempt loans 20,936 4.58 242 18,799 4.00 189 Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,249,489 6.14 19,336 1,194,139 5.81 17,432 Other earning assets 49,850 4.07 511 52,988 5.02 669 Total earning assets 1,904,066 4.98 23,910 1,861,456 4.78 22,351 Cash and due from banks 13,625 13,747 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (49,245 ) (60,390 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (9,251 ) (9,166 ) Other assets 42,675 42,877 Total assets $ 1,901,870 $ 1,848,524 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 390,228 0.96 % 941 $ 373,270 1.05 % 982 Municipals 161,676 3.47 1,413 166,210 4.32 1,807 Money market 264,568 2.67 1,780 251,758 3.14 1,985 Savings 278,339 1.28 898 273,473 1.28 882 Time < $100 169,545 3.32 1,421 177,265 4.00 1,781 Time $100 through $250 149,798 3.67 1,388 156,535 4.52 1,780 Time > $250 57,776 3.76 547 46,783 4.57 538 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,471,930 2.26 8,388 1,445,294 2.69 9,755 Short-term borrowings 50,752 3.47 444 20,667 2.65 138 Long-term debt — — — 33,261 4.75 404 Subordinated debt 39,241 9.35 938 39,045 9.39 937 Total borrowings 89,993 6.09 1,382 92,973 6.33 1,479 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,561,923 2.48 9,770 1,538,267 2.91 11,234 Non-interest-bearing deposits 199,991 190,335 Other liabilities 13,754 15,489 Shareholders' equity 126,202 104,433 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,901,870 $ 1,848,524 Net interest rate spread 2.50 % 1.87 % Margin/net interest income 2.95 % $ 14,140 2.38 % $ 11,117 Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. * Includes loans held-for-sale









QNB Corp. (Consolidated) Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Rate Interest Balance Rate Interest Assets Investment securities: U.S. Treasury $ 20,741 4.18 % $ 867 $ 11,682 5.00 % $ 584 U.S. Government agencies 75,964 1.18 896 80,332 1.17 942 State and municipal 105,014 2.80 2,936 106,806 3.39 3,623 Mortgage-backed and CMOs 349,007 2.41 8,408 357,977 2.68 9,580 Corporate debt securities and mutual funds 65,358 6.42 4,198 17,560 5.76 1,012 Equities — — — 4,269 3.88 166 Total investment securities 616,084 2.81 17,305 578,626 2.75 15,907 Loans: Commercial real estate 875,917 5.96 52,194 810,525 5.53 44,805 Residential real estate 115,890 4.47 5,177 110,320 4.12 4,542 Home equity loans 71,280 6.32 4,508 65,714 6.81 4,475 Commercial and industrial 139,423 7.35 10,248 141,998 7.52 10,682 Consumer loans 3,266 7.82 255 3,635 8.12 295 Tax-exempt loans 19,682 4.32 850 18,507 3.90 721 Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,225,458 5.98 73,232 1,150,699 5.69 65,520 Other earning assets 58,275 4.37 2,548 59,734 5.36 3,199 Total earning assets 1,899,817 4.90 93,085 1,789,059 4.73 84,626 Cash and due from banks 14,186 13,847 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (56,407 ) (65,087 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (9,140 ) (8,965 ) Other assets 43,281 41,709 Total assets $ 1,891,737 $ 1,770,563 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 381,199 0.97 % 3,706 $ 346,590 0.93 % 3,225 Municipals 159,245 3.76 5,993 146,446 4.64 6,794 Money market 259,201 2.82 7,312 237,071 3.45 8,181 Savings 279,212 1.29 3,591 285,011 1.28 3,651 Time < $100 176,438 3.57 6,291 170,998 3.98 6,808 Time $100 through $250 154,087 3.95 6,088 145,022 4.53 6,570 Time > $250 53,694 4.01 2,152 49,831 4.51 2,247 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,463,076 2.40 35,133 1,380,969 2.71 37,476 Short-term borrowings 56,582 3.72 2,103 48,526 2.37 1,148 Long-term debt 8,795 4.74 423 27,869 4.67 1,322 Subordinated debt 39,167 9.44 3,750 13,262 9.34 1,260 Total borrowings 104,544 6.00 6,276 89,657 4.16 3,730 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,567,620 2.64 41,409 1,470,626 2.80 41,206 Non-interest-bearing deposits 194,892 188,525 Other liabilities 14,443 14,195 Shareholders' equity 114,782 97,217 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,891,737 $ 1,770,563 Net interest rate spread 2.26 % 1.93 % Margin/net interest income 2.72 % $ 51,676 2.43 % $ 43,420 Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. * Includes loans held-for-sale







