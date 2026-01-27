University of South Florida online graduate programs rise significantly, place among the nation’s best in new U.S. News rankings

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University of South Florida online graduate programs continue to place among the top in the country, with several making double-digit gains in rankings released today. All four USF programs ranked in the 2026 Best Online Graduate Programs by U.S. News & World Report improved from last year and are inside the top 35 among public universities, including one USF program in the top 15 and another jumping into the top 20.

“The University of South Florida is committed to providing our students with transformative learning experiences that prepare them to advance in their careers,” President Rhea Law said. “The growing national reputation of our online business, engineering and education graduate programs reflects the dedication of our innovative faculty and staff and their focus on student success.”

The university’s online MBA program is the highest-ranked USF program, at No. 11 among public universities nationwide (No. 14 overall among all public and private institutions). The program also ranks No. 28 in best for veterans among public universities. The university’s online graduate business program (non-MBA) comes in at No. 26 among public universities and No. 37 overall, a substantial rise of 19 places compared to last year.

The programs attract a wide range of students from a variety of academic and professional backgrounds and are designed to help develop analytical skills and creative abilities.

"USF's online MBA students benefit from top-tier faculty and customizable coursework with the option to participate in study abroad opportunities and one-week immersion courses on campus," said David Blackwell, Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business. "We are proud of the strong team of instructors and administrators who create these experiences that empower our online students."

The online graduate engineering program jumped to No. 18 among public universities and No. 24 overall, an impressive climb of 29 spots compared to last year. The program prepares engineers to lead complex, technology-driven organizations by integrating engineering expertise with business, project management and systems leadership skills in a fully online format.

“This Top 20 ranking reflects the strength of our faculty, the relevance of our curriculum and our focus on delivering a high-quality online experience for working professionals,” said Levi Thompson, dean of the College of Engineering. “Our engineering management program prepares engineers to step into leadership roles and drive impact across various industries.”

USF’s online graduate education program ranks No. 35 among public universities and No. 36 overall, rising 10 spots compared to last year and 54 places over the past five years.

“Climbing 10 spots in a single year demonstrates the trajectory we’re on — and it’s just the beginning,” said Jenifer Jasinski Schneider, interim dean of the USF College of Education. "Our faculty, staff and students are driving meaningful change in education, and this recognition underscores the impact of our strategic investments and unwavering focus on excellence.”

The U.S. News methodology for graduate online programs considers factors such as graduation and retention rates, admission requirements, peer reputation, faculty credentials, technology infrastructure and student support services. The weight of each category varies from program to program.

In September 2025, USF reached an all-time high overall and placed among the top 50 public universities for the seventh consecutive year in U.S. News’ annual ranking of the best colleges in America.

About the University of South Florida

The University of South Florida is a top-ranked research university serving approximately 50,000 students from across the globe at campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota-Manatee and USF Health. In 2025, U.S. News & World Report recognized USF with its highest overall ranking in university history, as a top 50 public university for the seventh consecutive year and as one of the top 15 best values among all public universities in the nation. U.S. News also ranks the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine as the No. 1 medical school in Florida and in the highest tier nationwide. USF is a member of the Association of American Universities (AAU), a group that includes only the top 3% of universities in the U.S. With an all-time high of $750 million in research funding in 2025 and as a top 20 public university for producing U.S. patents, USF uses innovation to transform lives and shape a better future. The university generates an annual economic impact of nearly $10 billion for the state of Florida. USF’s Division I athletics teams compete in the American Conference. Learn more at www.usf.edu.