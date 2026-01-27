Toll Brothers Announces Four New Collections of Luxury Homes Coming Soon to Toll Brothers at The Downs in Northville, Michigan

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Toll Brothers at The Downs, will open four new collections of home designs in spring 2026 in historic downtown Northville, Michigan. Site work is underway and the community’s first collection of condos is already open for sale at 101 E Fairbrook St. in Northville.

Offering a variety of home styles including single-family homes, townhomes, and first-floor primary condos, Toll Brothers at The Downs is designed to provide a unique blend of luxury living and urban-style convenience. The community’s four new collections will showcase modern, open-concept floor plans with up to 3,000 square feet of living space and high-end interior finishes.





The community’s Churchill Collection, featuring new construction three-bedroom condos, is already open for sale, with quick move-in opportunities available. Homes in the Churchill Collection are priced from the upper $500,000s.

Residents of Toll Brothers at The Downs will enjoy an unbeatable location within walking distance of highly rated schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment in downtown Northville.

The Downs master plan will also feature 15 acres of green spaces, walking trails, and numerous parks. Residents will enjoy a 10.38-acre river park, including the restoration of 1,100 feet of the Rouge River, a valuable natural resource that has been unearthed and restored for future generations, as well as a 1.25-acre central park for year-round gatherings, concerts, and recreation.

"Toll Brothers at The Downs offers a rare opportunity to live in a vibrant, walkable community with beautifully crafted home designs and exceptional outdoor amenities," said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Michigan. "This community represents the best in luxury living and urban convenience, and we are excited to offer four new collections for home shoppers to explore in spring 2026."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Move-in ready and quick move-in townhomes already under construction will also be offered in the community, featuring Toll Brothers’ expertly curated Designer Appointed Collections.

For more information on Toll Brothers at The Downs, call (866) 267-0537 or visit TollBrothers.com/MI.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

