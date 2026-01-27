Norton Rose Fulbright attracts leading investment funds partner in New York

New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Richard Madris has joined the firm’s financial services team as a partner in the funds and asset management group in the New York office. Richard is known for representing some of the world’s largest sponsors and asset managers in their most complex and high-profile fund formations and transactions.

Richard advises on fund formation and operations and structuring fund investments, with a focus on real asset funds, for clients in the infrastructure, real estate, private equity, private credit and renewables sectors. He is particularly well-known for creating JPMorgan’s Infrastructure Investments Fund, a leading open-end global infrastructure fund.

He regularly represents sponsors, asset managers, wealth management platforms and institutional allocators in connection with the formation and operation of open-end and closed-end private funds, wealth management funds and distribution, platform issues, LP investments and secondaries, fund restructurings, GP-led transactions, structuring investments and joint ventures for funds and creation of permanent capital/evergreen fund structures for illiquid assets.

Richard has advised on more than US$25 billion in privately-held investments throughout his career, including multiple US and non-US acquisitions and financings of infrastructure assets on behalf of IIF and other asset managers.

“Richard’s arrival reflects our continued commitment to expanding our investment funds and asset management offerings in New York and across our global platform,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “His longstanding client relationships with institutional players, coupled with more than two decades of experience in fund formation and transactions, will only fortify our market position.”

Richard has advised a wide range of funds and investors on investment strategies, fund investments, direct investments and co-investments. He also structures intricate cross-border investments with fund consortium members from multiple jurisdictions as well as club-deals and co-investment structures for private equity transactions. He also regularly counsels private funds in their formation and investment strategies and is known for developing new products and introducing several innovative structures to the funds space.

“The landscape for asset managers is evolving rapidly, and our clients need counsel who can anticipate challenges and unlock new opportunities,” said Andrew Lom, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Financial Services. “Richard’s ability to structure highly complicated, innovative transactions for leading funds and asset managers around the world will greatly enhance the support we can offer to sophisticated financial services providers.”

Richard joins Norton Rose Fulbright from Hogan Lovells following decades at Stroock in New York, where he played an integral role in the firm’s well-regarded investment funds group and led its infrastructure funds practice. He frequently structures investments and joint ventures for renewable portfolios, guides the creation of social infrastructure funds and has directed numerous acquisitions and financings of infrastructure assets for JPMorgan and other prominent asset managers.

“Norton Rose Fulbright is a world-class firm with strengths that perfectly align with my funds practice,” Richard said. “The firm’s deep bench in financial services, market-leading presence in real assets and strong relationships in New York and other key markets will allow me to better serve clients, especially as fund and investment structures continue to grow in complexity.”

Richard earned his law degree cum laude from the University of Chicago Law School, where he was a member of the Law Review and his bachelor’s degree cum laude from Cornell University. He is licensed in New York.

With a strong presence in key markets around the world, Norton Rose Fulbright’s global funds and asset management team provides trusted counsel to preeminent sponsors and investors on the full spectrum of fund formation, operations and transactions. The team’s more than 100 lawyers have deep cross-border experience advising on sophisticated private funds across various strategies, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, venture capital and ESG as well as registered funds.

