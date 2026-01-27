Lottery.com Inc. Changes Corporate Name to Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”) today announces that it has filed an application with the Delaware Division of Corporations to officially change its corporate name to Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation. The Company will officially be doing business as and operate under the names: SEGG Media Corp, SEGG Media, and SEGG. The name change will be effective immediately following the filing acceptance by the Delaware Secretary of State. Processing times have been impacted by Winter Storm Fern.

The name change reflects the Company’s transformation from single lottery-focused business to a broader and more comprehensive enterprise concentrated on executing its strategy and advancing a diversified portfolio of assets across sports, entertainment, and gaming-related verticals. The change was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors.

The Company’s business operations, assets, leadership team, and strategic priorities are targeted towards increasing revenue and enhancing value of its powerful domain name assets: Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com and Lottery.com.

Marc Bircham, Chairman of the SEGG Media Board of Directors, commented: “This name change reflects the Company’s mission moving forward. Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation more accurately represents the businesses we are building, the sectors we are focused on and the and the markets that drive the Company's growth. Our emphasis remains on disciplined execution, strengthening our brand portfolio, and creating sustainable, long-term value.”

In other Company news, on January 22, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil Complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York naming certain former senior executive officers of the Company, the Company, and the former chief executive officer of the SPAC Trident Acquisitions Corp. as defendants (the “Complaint”). The Complaint is directly related to the conduct of these former officers and directors that occurred between 2020 and mid-2022, including periods prior to and shortly following the Company’s merger with Trident Acquisitions Corp. The former executives identified in the Complaint are no longer employed by, nor affiliated with, the Company in any capacity.

Since mid-2022, the Company has completely cleaned house, implemented substantial changes to its management team, governance framework, internal control environment and have become fully compliant with the SEC, as evidenced by the recent approval and effectiveness of its Form S-3. The Company’s current leadership was not involved in the conduct alleged in the Complaint. The Company has fully cooperated with the SEC’s investigation, and intends to continue such cooperation. While the Company believes the claims asserted against it lack merit and is prepared to defend the matter if necessary, it has engaged in non-binding discussions with the SEC regarding a potential settlement. Although there can be no assurance that a final agreement will be reached, the Company believes the matter is close to being resolved without material liability.

The Company’s current management is excited about the Company’s future prospects and the support of its shareholders. During the last 30 days the Company has gained more than 3,600 shareholders, an increase of 68%.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group integrating traditional assets with blockchain innovation. Through its portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com, the Company is focused on building immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

