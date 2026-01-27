Outdoor Heating Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035: Hospitality Industry's Growth Playing a Significant Role in this Market's Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Heating Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive insight into industry statistics, market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and emerging opportunities.





The outdoor heating market has experienced robust growth, increasing from $4.19 billion in 2025 to a projected $4.44 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.9%. This upward trend is largely attributed to the expansion of outdoor dining spaces, higher adoption of patio heaters, and increasing consumer spending on outdoor comfort and home improvement. The hospitality industry's growth also plays a significant role in this market's expansion.

North America led the market share in 2025, with extensive coverage across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and others. Major countries involved include the USA, Canada, China, Germany, India, and the UK.

Looking ahead, the market size is expected to grow to $5.59 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 5.9%. Contributing factors include heightened demand for energy-efficient heating solutions, expansion of commercial outdoor venues, and increased adoption of smart heating systems. Key trends in the sector involve the integration of AI for automated temperature control, innovation in durable materials and advanced manufacturing, and the growing use of digital monitoring and remote control features.

The rise in disposable income is set to further bolster the outdoor heating market. As per the Bureau of Economic Analysis in December 2023, disposable personal income rose by 0.4% in both current and chained dollars, aligning with increased personal income and consumption expenditures. This signals a promising economic outlook, facilitating higher consumer allocation towards outdoor comfort solutions.

In terms of strategic advancements, key players are focusing on product launches, particularly heat pumps, which serve as energy-efficient alternatives to traditional boilers. For example, in August 2023, Daikin Industries Ltd. introduced the New Daikin Altherma 3 R MT heat pump, noted for its versatility, high energy efficiency, and compact design. This innovation enhances residential heating systems, promoting environmental sustainability.

Acquisitions within the sector, such as Right Time Group Inc.'s purchase of Knight Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning, reflect strategic growth efforts. This merger aims to broaden market presence in Western Canada and capitalize on Knight's quality service reputation to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Trade relations and tariffs are influencing the market dynamics. Increased tariffs on outdoor heating equipment are raising production and import costs, particularly affecting commercial outdoor venues and regions reliant on imported heaters. However, they encourage domestic manufacturing of energy-efficient heaters, fuel innovation in sustainable technologies, and diversify supply chains.

Types: Portable, Standalone Heaters, Tabletop, Mountable

Portable, Standalone Heaters, Tabletop, Mountable Fuel Types: Electric, Gas or Propane, Wood and Solid Fuel

Electric, Gas or Propane, Wood and Solid Fuel Applications: Restaurant Patios, Rooftop Decks, Transit Shelters, Public Spaces

Restaurant Patios, Rooftop Decks, Transit Shelters, Public Spaces End-Use Sectors: Residential, Commercial

Countries Analyzed: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more.

Regions Examined: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Provides five years of historical data and forecasts for the next ten years.

Data Segmentation: Covers country and regional growth, competitor market share, and market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

