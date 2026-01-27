CZR Exchange Highlights Importance of U.S. Digital Asset Market Structure for Institutional Adoption

Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, a next-generation digital asset exchange focused on institutional-grade market infrastructure, today highlighted the critical role of U.S. digital asset legislation in shaping institutional participation, market integrity, and long-term capital formation. Speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, CZR Exchange Founder Charlie Rothkopf emphasized that emerging regulatory frameworks will define how digital asset markets mature within the global financial system.

Rothkopf noted that current policy discussions represent a shift away from fragmented, enforcement-led oversight toward deliberate market design – an essential step in aligning digital assets with established financial frameworks.

“This is not a discussion about short-term price movements,” Rothkopf said. “It is about defining market structure: clear asset classifications, regulatory jurisdiction, and the operational standards governing exchanges and intermediaries; so markets can function efficiently and capital can engage with confidence.”

Proposed legislation seeks to address long-standing uncertainty around digital asset classification, the allocation of regulatory authority between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the requirements governing trading venues, custody, and settlement. While progress has been measured, Rothkopf emphasized that the complexity of these issues warrants careful consideration.

“When legislation begins to address spot markets, stablecoins, custody standards, yield mechanisms, and exchange operations, lawmakers are establishing the architecture of a financial marketplace, not simply regulating a new technology,” he said.

Rothkopf pointed to traditional capital markets as a relevant precedent, where clearly defined roles, transparent rulebooks, and predictable enforcement enabled liquidity formation, institutional participation, and effective risk management.

“Liquidity and market confidence are functions of trust,” Rothkopf added. “Trust is built when regulatory authority is clearly defined, compliance expectations are practical, and rules are applied consistently.”

He cautioned that enforcement-driven approaches, absent statutory clarity, can introduce uncertainty that complicates regulatory oversight and institutional risk assessment.

“For long-term investors, uncertainty around jurisdiction, asset treatment, and operational standards directly impacts capital allocation decisions,” Rothkopf said.

Rothkopf noted that CZR Exchange is being developed with this regulatory and institutional context at its core, emphasizing governance, transparency, and risk controls aligned with mature financial markets.

“Sustainable digital asset markets will be built through disciplined design, clear statutory authority, and regulatory frameworks that support responsible innovation,” Rothkopf concluded.

