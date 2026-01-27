Silicon Wafer Market Report 2026: Industry to Grow by $5.5 Billion Over 2026-2030

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Wafer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive insights into market statistics, global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and detailed market segments.





The silicon wafer market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increased demand across various sectors. The market size is projected to escalate from $19.3 billion in 2025 to $20.59 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The historic growth correlates with rising consumer electronics manufacturing, semiconductor fab expansions, and demand for personal computing devices, alongside innovations in silicon ingot manufacturing techniques. Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the fastest-growing region.

Looking ahead, the silicon wafer market is expected to reach $26.06 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.1%. Key drivers include the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and power electronics, renewable energy installations, advanced semiconductor node investment, and the expansion of 5G infrastructure. Market trends point to an increase in larger diameter silicon wafers and high-purity silicon for advanced integrated circuits (ICs). The surge in solar cell manufacturing, coupled with advancements in wafer polishing and specialty wafers for power and RF devices, further boosts growth.

Silicon wafers play a crucial role in the renewable energy sector, particularly in solar panels. A National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) report published in April 2023 highlighted a global photovoltaic (PV) installation of 231 gigawatts of direct current (GWdc) in 2022. China led the charge with a 57% increase, contributing to 42% of global demand through distributed PV installations. Projections suggest installations will exceed 300 GW by 2023 and 400 GW by 2025, bolstering the silicon wafer market.

In the competitive landscape, companies are focusing on developing advanced solutions like large-diameter silicon carbide wafers to enhance manufacturing efficiency, device performance, and reduce costs. For instance, Wolfspeed, a US-based semiconductor company, unveiled its 200 mm silicon carbide materials portfolio in September 2025, aimed at improving yields and reducing time-to-market for high-performance devices. Similarly, Bosch acquired assets of TSI Semiconductors in April 2023, enhancing its capacity for silicon carbide semiconductors critical for EVs.

Research Coverage:

The market characteristics section explores key products, services, and market innovations.

Supply chain analysis includes an overview of resources and competitor dynamics.

Updated trends and strategies section highlights emerging technologies like AI and automation.

Investment landscape overview details regulatory frameworks and funding trends.

Forecasts consider factors like technological advancements and economic disruptions.

TAM analysis offers strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth potential and competitive dynamics.

Markets Covered:

By Type: N-Type; P-Type

By Wafer Size: 0-100 mm; 100-200 mm; 200-300 mm; More Than 300 mm

By End User: Consumer Electronics; Automotive; Industrial; Telecommunications; Other End Users

Subsegments:

N-Type Silicon Wafers: High Resistivity, Low Resistivity, Solar, Power Devices, Semiconductor Wafers

P-Type Silicon Wafers: High Resistivity, Low Resistivity, Solar, Power Devices, Semiconductor Wafers

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Includes ratios of market size and growth, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share comparisons.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $20.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Silicon Wafer market report include:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

The Dow Chemical Company

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Applied Materials Inc.

Komatsu Electronic Metals Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

SUMCO Corporation

GlobalWafers Co. Ltd.

Siltronic AG

SunEdison Inc.

SOITEC SA

SunEdison Semiconductor Limited

Wafer Works Corporation

EV Group (EVG)

Shinryo Corporation

Okmetic Oy

Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S

MTI Corporation

NexWafe GmbH

MEMC Electronic Materials Inc.

SK Siltron Co. Ltd.

Silicon Materials Inc.

Ultrasil Corporation

