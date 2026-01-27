Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market to Worth Over US$ 17.26 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market was valued at 6.06 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 17.26 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.34% from 2025 to 2033.

The isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market has rapidly become decentralized diagnostic demands push innovation. Today, rapid turnaround and sensitivity are valued more than ever for detecting infectious and chronic diseases alike. In early 2024, Eiken Chemical’s Loopamp system was validated during 7 clinical trials in Asia, reflecting a rising commitment to swift detection.

Meridian Bioscience’s assay kits, newly deployed in 9 specialized laboratories across the United States, further highlight the growing momentum. BioRex Technologies recorded 8 successful field implementations in sub-Saharan Africa, while Quidel’s advanced devices were adopted by 5 regional health programs. These distinctive achievements highlight a trend toward decentralized, fast-paced diagnostics that adapt to outbreak irregularities and growing clinical demands.

Technological Advancements Expand Pathogen Surveillance and Genetic Testing Capabilities

Technological advancement in the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market is being pushed by innovations in platforms such as Loop-mediated Recombinase Polymerase Amplification (RPA), Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR), Isothermal Amplification (LAMP), and Rolling Circle Amplification (RCA). A Boston-based biotech firm successfully finished 5 rigorous validations for its RPA-based systems in tertiary care centers, reinforcing their applicability in crucial settings. A German startup presented 8 new sensor modules, improving on-site digital accuracy, while a Madrid outbreak management team reported 7 effective utilization case studies featuring these packed systems. Such breakthroughs are not only modernizing diagnostic techniques but also pushing research boundaries, as improvements in these core technologies allow broader surveillance of pathogens and genetic markers.

Field-Validated Isothermal Platforms Enable Near-Real-Time Diagnostics Across Continents

The surging global drive for rapid diagnostics is fundamentally reshaping how healthcare manages arising threats in the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market. In regions where swift diagnosis can mean the contrast between containment and outbreak, portable isothermal amplification systems have become indispensable. For instance, a pilot project in Indonesia registered 6 on‐site validations of a Meridian Bioscience device, while rural Vietnam noticed 7 decentralized laboratories combine these rapid testing solutions in earlier 2024.

BioRex’s innovation was deployed during 8 successful mobile testing campaigns in Central America, ensuring that even remote areas receive crucial diagnostic support promptly. Such ground‐level initiatives illustrate a clear demand for compact systems, allowing immediate decision making by clinical teams and public health authorities. The technology’s capability to deliver near-real-time results has spurred both public and private sector investments, driving research collaborations across continents.

Furthermore, early detection is increasingly acknowledged as the cornerstone of effective outbreak management. In South Korea, a portable isothermal amplification device completed 7 independent field trials that verified its functional reliability under variable conditions. An emerging startup in Brazil isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market presented a tailored testing solution, which underwent 6 complete utility tests to show its field-readiness.

Health experts now regularly depend on these platforms, as they deliver actionable data within hours rather than days. This evolution has not only bolstered community health responses but also prompted coordinated studies between research institutions and technology developers worldwide. The measurable success in diverse environments confirms that the surging necessity for portable tests is more than a temporary trend; it is a lasting paradigm change in diagnostic methodologies that promises to enhance patient results and facilitate global health emergency reactions.

Rapid, Sensitive, and Simple: LAMP Becomes Go-To Technology for Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Loop‐Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) has appeared as the preferred methodology in the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market, with more than 18% market share due to its rapidity and functional simplicity. Its intrinsic design permits reactions to happen under a constant temperature, stopping the demand for complicated thermal cycling. LAMP delivers unparalleled sensitivity integrated with a straightforward colorimetric or fluorescent readout that is highly valued in clinical diagnostics. Laboratories appreciate that LAMP can be performed with minimal equipment, making it perfect for point‐of-care settings and field testing.

LAMP assays now have a detection limit as low as 1-5 copies of target DNA per reaction, exceeding many other isothermal processes. Moreover, the average time-to-result for LAMP tests has dropped to just 15 minutes, significantly faster than other amplification methods in the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market. Apart from this, LAMP reagents have shown stability at room temperature for up to 6 months, improving their utility in resource-limited settings. In line with this, more than 80% of point-of-care molecular diagnostic devices now contain LAMP technology due to its simplicity and reliability.

Study says that LAMP assays have shown a 99.5% concordance with gold standard PCR tests for different infectious diseases, validating LAMP's superiority over other isothermal amplification processes. Its functional efficiency stems from leveraging a unique set of primers that boost both reaction reliability and speed. This ease has attracted investment from public health agencies and diagnostic developers requiring rapid turnaround in outbreak scenarios. Its performance encourages advances in portable diagnostic solutions for diverse markets.

North America’s Strong Healthcare Infrastructure Fuels Adoption of Advanced Molecular Diagnostics

North America, with 44% market share, is the dominant isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market, with the United States playing a central role. Advanced healthcare systems, creative research institutions, and strong regulatory frameworks drive widespread adoption of these diagnostic solutions in the region. The U.S. market contributes significantly to this dominance via a combination of scientific creativity and market dynamism. As of 2024, the U.S. research institutions have filed more than 500 patents related to isothermal amplification technologies in the past year alone. Moreover, the average turnaround time for molecular diagnostic tests in U.S. hospitals has dropped to 30 minutes, largely due to the adoption of advanced isothermal amplification techniques. U.S.-based companies have launched 15 new isothermal amplification platforms in the last 18 months, pushing innovation in the field. More than 80% of U.S. clinical laboratories now deliver at least one isothermal amplification-based test in their diagnostic menu. In addition, the U.S. FDA has granted emergency use authorization to 10 new isothermal amplification tests for emerging infectious diseases in the past year. Statistics highlight the U.S.'s pivotal role in driving innovation and adoption of isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies.

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Major Players:

Abbott

Alere Inc.

Becton, Dickson & Company

Biohelix Corporation

Biomerieux Biotechnology Company

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd

Grifols S.A.

Hologic Gene-Probe

Lucigen Corporation

Meridian Biosciences, Inc.

Nugen

Optigene Limited

QIAGEN Company

Quidel Corporation

Tecan Genomics Inc.

Thermos Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Ustar Biotechnologies Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR)

Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA)

HDA

LAMP

SDA

SPIA

TMA

RCA

RPA

SMAP2

Others

By Application

Blood Screening

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Cancer

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Central and Reference Labs

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

