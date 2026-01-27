16th Annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum: A Summit of the Institutional & Industry Leadership of Global Shipping

ATHENS, Greece and NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 16th Annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum will take place on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Athens in Greece. The Forum is held in partnership with DNV and in cooperation with NASDAQ and NYSE.

Featuring the institutional and industry leadership of global shipping, this forum will explore the sector’s most significant trends, challenges, and emerging opportunities. Discussions will highlight forward-looking strategies to help industry stakeholders operate confidently within a landscape growing more complex and demanding by the day.

From shifting geopolitical dynamics and evolving tariff frameworks to energy security, regulatory pressures, changes in global trade routes, and broader economic forces, the shipping sector is shaped by a wide array of powerful influences. Amid these developments, the industry’s role as the connective tissue of the global supply chain remains not only essential but increasingly strategic. This forum will offer valuable insights into how shipping can continue to drive resilience, innovation, and sustainable growth in the years ahead.

Among other, the Forum features

The Shipping Ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Malta and the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Affairs, U.S. Department of State; the Director for Mobility & Transport of the European Commission.

The heads of the four main industry associations – BIMCO, International Chamber of Shipping, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO.

2026 Capital Link Greek Shipping Leadership Award:

In the context of the Forum, the “2026 Capital Link Greek Shipping Leadership Award” will be presented to Mr. Pantelis Eleftherios (Lou) Kollakis, Chairman, Chartworld Group of Companies in recognition of his contribution to shipping and to Greece.

KEYNOTE MINISTERIAL ROUNDTABLE

Moderator: Mr. George Teriakidis, Regional Manager for Southeast Europe – DNV Maritime

Panelists:

Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy – Hellenic Republic

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy – Minister Marina Hadjimanolis , Shipping Deputy Minister to the President – Republic of Cyprus

, Shipping Deputy Minister to the President – Minister Chris Bonett , Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works – Republic of Malta

, Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works – DAS Marco M. Sylvester, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Affairs – U.S. Department of State

FEATURED SPEAKERS

NET ZERO DEBATE - REGULATIONS + ENERGY TRANSITION

Moderator: Dr. John Kokarakis, M&O GMC / BSA Technical Director – Bureau Veritas Marine

Panelists:

Mr. Mikki Koskinen , Managing Director – ESL Shipping Ltd .; President – European Shipowners | ECSA

, Managing Director – .; President – Ms. Fotini Ioannidou , Director, DG for Mobility & Transport – European Commission

, Director, DG for Mobility & Transport – Mr. Alfonso Castillero , CEO – Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR)

, CEO – Ms. Ioanna Procopiou, Managing Director – Prominence Maritime; President Designate – BIMCO; Member of the Board – Union of Greek Shipowners

KEYNOTE INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP ROUNDTABLE

STEERING THE COURSE - DRIVING THE INDUSTRY FORWARD

Moderator: Ms. Anthi Miliou, Maritime Commercial Director – Lloyd’s Register

Panelists:

Mr. John Xylas , Chairman – INTERCARGO ; President & CEO – Ariston Navigation Corp .; Member of the Board – Union of Greek Shipowners

, Chairman – ; President & CEO – .; Member of the Board – Mr. Paul Pathy , President – BIMCO ; President & CEO – Fednav

, President – ; President & CEO – Mr. Claes Berglund , Vice Chair – International Chamber of Shipping ; Senior Director – Stena

, Vice Chair – ; Senior Director – Mr. Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr., Chairman – INTERTANKO; Chief Executive Officer – Westfal-Larsen Management AS

SHIPPING: NAVIGATING THE INTERPLAY OF COMMERCE, GEOPOLITICS & REGULATIONS

Moderator: Ms. Dorothea Ioannou, Chief Executive Officer – American P&I Club

Panelists:

Mr. Michael Parker , Chairman, Global Shipping, Logistics & Offshore – Citi

, Chairman, Global Shipping, Logistics & Offshore – Mr. Richard Fulford-Smith , Founder – EDEN OCEAN LLC ; Co-Founder – Affinity Shipping

, Founder – ; Co-Founder – Mr. Peter G. Livanos , Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors – GasLog Ltd .

, Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors – . Dr. Anthony S. Papadimitriou, President – Onassis Foundation

GREECE AS EUROPE'S ENERGY GATEWAY: MARITIME POWER & TRANSATLANTIC SECURITY

Keynote Opening Remarks:

Mr. Joshua Huck, Chargé d’Affaires – U.S. Embassy in Athens, Greece

Moderator: Mr. Morten Løvstad, Vice President Business Development – DNV Maritime

Panelists:

Mr. Alexandros Exarchou , Chairman & CEO – AKTOR Group of Companies (ATH: AKTR) ; CEO – Atlantic See LNG Trade

, Chairman & CEO – ; CEO – Mr. Frangiskos Kanellakis , Executive Director – Alpha Bulkers / Pantheon Tankers / Alpha Gas

, Executive Director – Mr. George Prokopiou , Founder – Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd. / Dynagas Ltd. (NYSE: DLNG) / Sea Traders S.A.

, Founder – Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO – TEN LTD (NYSE: TEN); Chairman – INTERTANKO (2014-2018) (NYSE: TEN)

BANK FINANCE PANEL

Moderator: Mr. Anthony Paizes, Partner, Head of Ship Finance, Greece – Hill Dickinson LLP

Panelists:

Mr. Vangelis Nomikos , Senior Director – ABN AMRO

, Senior Director – Mr. Yiannis Karamanolis , Chief of Shipping – Alpha Bank

, Chief of Shipping – Mr. Christos Tsakonas , Global Head of Shipping – DNB

, Global Head of Shipping – Mr. Vassilios Maroulis, Managing Director, Global Industry Head, Shipping, Logistics & Offshore – Citi

Managing Director, Global Industry Head, Shipping, Logistics & Offshore – Mr. Evan Cohen, Managing Director & Group Head of Maritime Finance – First Citizens Bank





ALTERNATIVE FINANCE PANEL

Moderator: Mr. Chris Vartzis, Partner, Head of Maritime Finance, Greece – Stephenson Harwood

Panelists:

Mr. Nicholas M. Petrakakos , Partner & Managing Director, Maritime & Offshore, Investment Banking – Alantra

, Partner & Managing Director, Maritime & Offshore, Investment Banking – Mr. Eahan Shi , Executive Director, Shipping Finance Department – Bank of China Financial Leasing

, Executive Director, Shipping Finance Department Mr. George Fikaris , Managing Director – EnTrust Global

, Managing Director – Mr. Sakis Voudris, Director Business Development – Neptune Maritime Leasing Ltd.

THE INVESTOR VIEW ON SHIPPING: STRATEGIES ACROSS SECTORS & CYCLES

Moderator: Mr. Konstantinos Mexias, Partner, Assets & Structure Finance Group – Watson Farley & Williams

Panelists:

Mr. Bastian Hagebeuker , Partner – Blue Star Group; Managing Director – Windward Offshore

, Partner – Blue Star Group; Managing Director – Mr. Felix Nölke , Managing Director for Maritime Investments – MPC Capital ; Managing Director – MPC OSE Offshore

, Managing Director for Maritime Investments – ; Managing Director – Mr. Alexis Atteslis, Co-Head of Europe & Partner – Oak Hill Advisors





NAVIGATING THE DIGITAL HORIZON: TECHNOLOGY, AI & THE FUTURE OF SHIPPING

Moderator: Ms. Maria Kyratsoudi, Director, Business Development, Greece – ABS

Panelists:

Mr. Yiannis Kourkoulis, Vice President and Board Member – Best Oasis Limited ; CEO – Armi Shipmanagement

Vice President and Board Member – ; CEO – Mr. Mark O'Neil , President & CEO – Columbia Group ; President – InterManager (2020-2024)

, President & CEO – ; President Mr. Konstantinos Stampedakis , Co-Founder & Managing Director – ERMA TECH GROUP

, Co-Founder & Managing Director – Mr. Ben Richardson, Chief Executive Officer – Sulnox (Aquis: SNOX)

2026 CAPITAL LINK GREEK SHIPPING LEADERSHIP AWARD

Introduced by: Presented to: Mr. Adam Polemis Mr. Pantelis Eleftherios (Lou) Kollakis President Chairman New Shipping Limited Chartworld Group of Companies Mr. George A. Tsavliris Principal Tsavliris Salvage Group

Registration and Event Information:

Date: February 5, 2026

Location: Athenaeum Intercontinental Athens – Greece

