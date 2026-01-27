16th Annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum: A Summit of the Institutional & Industry Leadership of Global Shipping

ATHENS, Greece and NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 16th Annual Capital Link Greek Shipping Forum will take place on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Athens in Greece. The Forum is held in partnership with DNV and in cooperation with NASDAQ and NYSE.
Featuring the institutional and industry leadership of global shipping, this forum will explore the sector’s most significant trends, challenges, and emerging opportunities. Discussions will highlight forward-looking strategies to help industry stakeholders operate confidently within a landscape growing more complex and demanding by the day.
From shifting geopolitical dynamics and evolving tariff frameworks to energy security, regulatory pressures, changes in global trade routes, and broader economic forces, the shipping sector is shaped by a wide array of powerful influences. Amid these developments, the industry’s role as the connective tissue of the global supply chain remains not only essential but increasingly strategic. This forum will offer valuable insights into how shipping can continue to drive resilience, innovation, and sustainable growth in the years ahead.
Among other, the Forum features
- The Shipping Ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Malta and the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Affairs, U.S. Department of State; the Director for Mobility & Transport of the European Commission.
- The heads of the four main industry associations – BIMCO, International Chamber of Shipping, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO.
- Leading Bankers, Investors and Shipowners from privately held and publicly listed companies (TEN, Gaslog, DLNG, Sulnox).
2026 Capital Link Greek Shipping Leadership Award:
In the context of the Forum, the “2026 Capital Link Greek Shipping Leadership Award” will be presented to Mr. Pantelis Eleftherios (Lou) Kollakis, Chairman, Chartworld Group of Companies in recognition of his contribution to shipping and to Greece.
KEYNOTE MINISTERIAL ROUNDTABLE
Moderator: Mr. George Teriakidis, Regional Manager for Southeast Europe – DNV Maritime
Panelists:
- Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy – Hellenic Republic
- Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, Shipping Deputy Minister to the President – Republic of Cyprus
- Minister Chris Bonett, Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works – Republic of Malta
- DAS Marco M. Sylvester, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Affairs – U.S. Department of State
FEATURED SPEAKERS
NET ZERO DEBATE - REGULATIONS + ENERGY TRANSITION
Moderator: Dr. John Kokarakis, M&O GMC / BSA Technical Director – Bureau Veritas Marine
Panelists:
- Mr. Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director – ESL Shipping Ltd.; President – European Shipowners | ECSA
- Ms. Fotini Ioannidou, Director, DG for Mobility & Transport – European Commission
- Mr. Alfonso Castillero, CEO – Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR)
- Ms. Ioanna Procopiou, Managing Director – Prominence Maritime; President Designate – BIMCO; Member of the Board – Union of Greek Shipowners
KEYNOTE INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP ROUNDTABLE
STEERING THE COURSE - DRIVING THE INDUSTRY FORWARD
Moderator: Ms. Anthi Miliou, Maritime Commercial Director – Lloyd’s Register
Panelists:
- Mr. John Xylas, Chairman – INTERCARGO; President & CEO – Ariston Navigation Corp.; Member of the Board – Union of Greek Shipowners
- Mr. Paul Pathy, President – BIMCO; President & CEO – Fednav
- Mr. Claes Berglund, Vice Chair – International Chamber of Shipping; Senior Director – Stena
- Mr. Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr., Chairman – INTERTANKO; Chief Executive Officer – Westfal-Larsen Management AS
SHIPPING: NAVIGATING THE INTERPLAY OF COMMERCE, GEOPOLITICS & REGULATIONS
Moderator: Ms. Dorothea Ioannou, Chief Executive Officer – American P&I Club
Panelists:
- Mr. Michael Parker, Chairman, Global Shipping, Logistics & Offshore – Citi
- Mr. Richard Fulford-Smith, Founder – EDEN OCEAN LLC; Co-Founder – Affinity Shipping
- Mr. Peter G. Livanos, Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors – GasLog Ltd.
- Dr. Anthony S. Papadimitriou, President – Onassis Foundation
GREECE AS EUROPE'S ENERGY GATEWAY: MARITIME POWER & TRANSATLANTIC SECURITY
Keynote Opening Remarks:
Mr. Joshua Huck, Chargé d’Affaires – U.S. Embassy in Athens, Greece
Moderator: Mr. Morten Løvstad, Vice President Business Development – DNV Maritime
Panelists:
- Mr. Alexandros Exarchou, Chairman & CEO – AKTOR Group of Companies (ATH: AKTR); CEO – Atlantic See LNG Trade
- Mr. Frangiskos Kanellakis, Executive Director – Alpha Bulkers / Pantheon Tankers / Alpha Gas
- Mr. George Prokopiou, Founder – Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd. / Dynagas Ltd. (NYSE: DLNG) / Sea Traders S.A.
- Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO – TEN LTD (NYSE: TEN); Chairman – INTERTANKO (2014-2018) (NYSE: TEN)
BANK FINANCE PANEL
Moderator: Mr. Anthony Paizes, Partner, Head of Ship Finance, Greece – Hill Dickinson LLP
Panelists:
- Mr. Vangelis Nomikos, Senior Director – ABN AMRO
- Mr. Yiannis Karamanolis, Chief of Shipping – Alpha Bank
- Mr. Christos Tsakonas, Global Head of Shipping – DNB
- Mr. Vassilios Maroulis, Managing Director, Global Industry Head, Shipping, Logistics & Offshore – Citi
- Mr. Evan Cohen, Managing Director & Group Head of Maritime Finance – First Citizens Bank
ALTERNATIVE FINANCE PANEL
Moderator: Mr. Chris Vartzis, Partner, Head of Maritime Finance, Greece – Stephenson Harwood
Panelists:
- Mr. Nicholas M. Petrakakos, Partner & Managing Director, Maritime & Offshore, Investment Banking – Alantra
- Mr. Eahan Shi, Executive Director, Shipping Finance Department – Bank of China Financial Leasing
- Mr. George Fikaris, Managing Director – EnTrust Global
- Mr. Sakis Voudris, Director Business Development – Neptune Maritime Leasing Ltd.
THE INVESTOR VIEW ON SHIPPING: STRATEGIES ACROSS SECTORS & CYCLES
Moderator: Mr. Konstantinos Mexias, Partner, Assets & Structure Finance Group – Watson Farley & Williams
Panelists:
- Mr. Bastian Hagebeuker, Partner – Blue Star Group; Managing Director – Windward Offshore
- Mr. Felix Nölke, Managing Director for Maritime Investments – MPC Capital; Managing Director – MPC OSE Offshore
- Mr. Alexis Atteslis, Co-Head of Europe & Partner – Oak Hill Advisors
NAVIGATING THE DIGITAL HORIZON: TECHNOLOGY, AI & THE FUTURE OF SHIPPING
Moderator: Ms. Maria Kyratsoudi, Director, Business Development, Greece – ABS
Panelists:
- Mr. Yiannis Kourkoulis, Vice President and Board Member – Best Oasis Limited; CEO – Armi Shipmanagement
- Mr. Mark O'Neil, President & CEO – Columbia Group; President – InterManager (2020-2024)
- Mr. Konstantinos Stampedakis, Co-Founder & Managing Director – ERMA TECH GROUP
- Mr. Ben Richardson, Chief Executive Officer – Sulnox (Aquis: SNOX)
2026 CAPITAL LINK GREEK SHIPPING LEADERSHIP AWARD
|Introduced by:
|Presented to:
|Mr. Adam Polemis
|Mr. Pantelis Eleftherios (Lou) Kollakis
|President
|Chairman
|New Shipping Limited
|Chartworld Group of Companies
|Mr. George A. Tsavliris
|Principal
|Tsavliris Salvage Group
Register and view the full agenda
