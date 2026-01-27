Directorate change

Albion Crown VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Director Resignation

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.6R, the Company announces that Ian Spence intends to resign as Non-Executive Director of the Company in order to pursue other business interests, effective from 10 March 2026.

From that date, Richard Wilson will succeed him as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

The Board has greatly enjoyed working with Ian and wishes to express its thanks for his contribution and professionalism during his tenure and wish him well for the future.

Richrd Glover

Chairman

27 January 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850