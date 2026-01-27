Thor Equities Completes Sale of Newly Constructed Industrial Asset Outside Chicago

New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing, and management, announced today the sale of 1211 Tower Road, a 108,000 square foot industrial property in Schaumburg, Illinois, for $21,400,000 Million. Strategically located approximately 10 miles from O’Hare International Airport, Thor developed the Class A industrial facility and brought it to full occupancy with a lease to UniUni Logistics during ownership.

Situated on a 6-acre site, 1211 Tower Road features 32-foot clear heights, 27 dock-high loading doors and a 125-foot truck court; as well as 2,000 square feet of office space, 93 automobile parking spaces, and two overhead drive-in doors. The facility serves as a critical last-mile hub in Chicago's Northwest Cook County submarket, providing access to nearly four million people and is less than two miles from the Interstate 90 and Interstate 290 four-way interchange.

“From design to execution, 1211 Tower Road reflects Thor Equities’ commitment to developing high performance properties across all asset classes,” said Joe Sitt. “Our goal is to create facilities that are efficient, flexible, and built to last; and we look forward to keeping that momentum going.”

Thor Equities’ most recent activity includes a $18,250,000 financing from Centennial Bank for properties located at 2724 NW 2nd Avenue and 2825 NW 2nd Avenue in Miami’s Wynwood district. The sites are part of a 2-acre assemblage acquired months earlier that are zoned for up to 613,000 square feet of development. Thor also closed on a $71,700,000 loan for Gordon Logistics Center, a 1,039,018-square-foot Class A advanced manufacturing facility in Adairsville, Georgia in late 2025.

About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.