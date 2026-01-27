Docks Construction Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035: Trends, Strategies and Investments

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Docks Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers a comprehensive perspective on the docks construction industry, detailing current and future scenarios, competition, regional shares, and emerging opportunities.





The docks construction market has experienced consistent growth, with the market size expected to rise from $15.93 billion in 2025 to $16.59 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%. This growth is driven by expanding maritime transport, increased port development projects, and a higher demand for waterfront infrastructure. The adoption of robust construction materials and modernization of docking facilities further contribute to this positive trajectory. North America dominated the market in 2025.

Looking forward, the market is forecasted to reach $21.3 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.4%. Key factors include the expansion of automated dock systems, smart infrastructure investments, and the use of sustainable building materials. Trends for the coming years highlight increased adoption of concrete and modular floating docks, alongside a preference for plastic and steel installations.

Infrastructure investment plays a crucial role in stimulating the dock construction industry by enhancing economic efficiency, trade, tourism, safety, and environmental stability. Recent data from the UK's Office for National Statistics, for instance, indicates an infrastructure investment of £13.8 billion in 2023, marking a 3.9% increase from the previous year, underlining the sector's contribution to economic prosperity.

Sustainability is increasingly a focal point for leading companies in the market, with many shifting towards eco-friendly construction methods to minimize environmental impact. For example, Thomas & Piron's Docks Matosinhos project in Portugal integrates modern, sustainable designs aimed at young professionals, set for completion by early 2026 with a €12 million investment.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the industry landscape. In June 2025, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited acquired Colombo Dockyard PLC to bolster its market position and enhance R&D capabilities. This acquisition highlights the increasing importance of strategic regional expansions.

Major industry players include Bellingham Marine Industries, MariCorp US LLC, Meeco Sullivan, Marinetek Industries, Accudock Systems, and several others. These companies are essential in meeting the market demand through innovative technology and sustainable practices.

The market is affected by global trade tensions and tariffs, impacting material costs, especially for steel, timber, and composites, raising construction expenses and extending project timelines in regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe. These tariffs have, however, encouraged local sourcing and innovation in new materials for modular dock systems.

The market characteristics segment delineates offerings, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis provides an overview of the value chain, resources, and competitor evaluation.

Updated market trends focus on emerging technologies like digital transformation, automation, and AI.

Regulatory and investment landscape highlights policies, investment flows, and funding trends shaping growth.

Market size analysis provides historical and forecast data, incorporating factors like geopolitical events and economic changes.

Total addressable market analysis provides strategic insights and growth evaluation opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring assesses growth potential, competitive dynamics, and risk profile.

Segmentations and geographical breakdowns reveal insights into sub-markets and regional growth patterns.

The competitive landscape details company standings, market share, and key financial deals.

The company scoring matrix ranks companies based on parameters like revenue, innovation, and brand recognition.

By Type: Fixed Docks; Floating Docks

By Installation: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Institutional

By Application: Marinas And Waterfront Recreation; Residential Waterfront Properties

By Fixed Docks: Concrete, Steel, Wood

By Floating Docks: Modular, Concrete, Plastic

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

