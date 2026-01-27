Global Residential Building Construction Market Report 2026: Analysis of Regional Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Building Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive insights, covering market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, market trends, and emerging opportunities.





The residential building construction market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $4.5 trillion in 2025 to $4.74 trillion in 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This growth is driven by factors such as urban population expansion, stable mortgage availability, and government incentives. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $6.24 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. Key drivers include the rise of modular housing, demand for affordable urban residences, and advancements in smart home technology.

Trends shaping the industry include a surge in prefabricated housing solutions, urban redevelopment projects, and a shift towards smaller, flexible living spaces. Enhanced economic growth and higher disposable incomes are further fueling this expansion. For instance, the Australian economy demonstrated resilience with a 0.2% growth in the third quarter of 2023, reaffirming the potential for continued demand in residential construction as individuals gain greater purchasing power.

Market leaders are increasingly adopting advanced construction software to optimize operations. In April 2023, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. launched Digital Layout software to facilitate digital layout processes, boosting efficiency and precision. This tool caters to both newcomers and seasoned professionals, aligning with 3D laser technology to streamline construction workflows.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In April 2024, Sekisui House Ltd., a prominent Japanese firm, acquired M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. for $4.9 billion, enhancing its footprint across 16 states in the U.S. This move underscores Sekisui House's commitment to delivering high-quality homes and accelerating its global growth strategy.

Major industry players include SFK Construction Holdings Limited, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited, Country Garden Holdings Limited, and others. North America was the leading region in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. However, global trade dynamics and tariffs on essential construction materials, such as steel and lumber, are impacting cost structures, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.74 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.24 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Residential Building Construction market report include:

SFK Construction Holdings Limited

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited

Country Garden Holdings Limited

Bouygues S.A.

Laing O'Rourke Plc

Lennar Corporation

D.R. Horton Inc.

Hochtief AG

Greystar Worldwide LLC

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Bechtel Corporation

Turner Construction Company

PulteGroup Inc.

Skanska AB

Kiewit Corporation

Taylor Morrison Inc.

Gilbane Building Company

Meritage Homes Corporation

Century Communities Inc.

Bridge Investment Group LLC

Alliance Residential Company

Mill Creek Residential

Continental Properties Company Inc.

Legacy Housing Corporation

The NRP Group LLC

DHI Communities Inc.

Clayton Properties Group Inc.

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

