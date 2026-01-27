INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ImmunityBio, Inc. - IBRX

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IBRX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ImmunityBio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 23, 2026, ImmunityBio issued a press release “announc[ing] updated Phase 2 clinical results from QUILT 3.078 (NCT06061809), evaluating a chemotherapy-free combination immunotherapy regimen in patients with second-line recurrent or progressive glioblastoma (GBM), as well as patients treated under single-patient INDs (spINDs) across first- to third-line disease.” Among other results, the press release disclosed that “median overall survival”—the primary endpoint for the trial—“has not yet been reached[.]”

On this news, ImmunityBio’s stock price fell $0.89 per share, or 12.13%, to close at $6.45 per share on January 23, 2026.

