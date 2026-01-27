The Global Market for Tunnels (Railway, Highway, Roadway) 2026-2030: CAGR of 6.9% Fueled by Urban Transit and Infrastructure Investments

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tunnel Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers a comprehensive analysis, covering global market size, regional insights, and competitive landscape.





The global tunnel market is witnessing substantial growth, expanding from $27.74 billion in 2025 to $29.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. This robust growth is driven by significant global infrastructure development, rising demand for urban transit systems, and consistent investments in public transportation. Furthermore, advancements in tunneled transit infrastructure and a steady availability of construction materials like steel and concrete are pivotal contributors.

From 2026 onward, the tunnel market is poised to grow to $38.6 billion in 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 6.9%. Key factors propelling this growth include the adoption of automated tunneling technologies, heightened emphasis on sustainable construction practices, and the expansion of high-speed rail networks. Increasing urbanization is necessitating more underground infrastructure, while technological advancements in monitoring and structural analysis bolster the sector further.

Market dynamics reveal trends such as the increasing use of automated construction equipment and environmentally friendly materials. There is significant investment in high-speed rail and transit tunnel projects, driven by large-scale government infrastructure programs. The rising road traffic, as exemplified by a 1.6% increase in vehicle miles on UK roads from 2023 to 2024, is fueling the demand for tunnels that reroute traffic efficiently and minimize landscape impact.

Leading companies in the tunneling sector are adopting cutting-edge digital technologies to enhance project efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and safety. Acciona S.A.'s DigiTunnel platform, introduced in January 2023, exemplifies this shift by integrating digital twin models, real-time monitoring, and automated machinery control. This innovation reduces operational risks and optimizes resource use, significantly benefiting tunnel design and construction workflows.

The tunnel market has seen strategic mergers and acquisitions, such as Systra Group's acquisition of Bamser in March 2023. This acquisition strengthens Systra's position in complex underground infrastructure, aligning with global demand for innovative urban transit solutions. The deal underscores the market's dynamic nature and the push for technological advancements in tunneling operations.

Notable industry players include China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, Bouygues Construction, Vinci Construction, Bechtel Corporation, Strabag SE, Skanska AB, and more. These companies contribute to market growth through innovative engineering, demonstrating leadership across key regional markets.

Markets Covered:

By Tunnel Type: Railway Tunnel; Highway and Roadway Tunnel

By Material: Steel; Concrete; Composite Material

By Application: Commercial Construction; Government Construction

Subsegments:

By Railway Tunnel: Urban Railway Tunnels; Long-Distance Railway Tunnels

By Highway Tunnel: Single-Bore Highway Tunnels; Multi-Bore Highway Tunnels

By Roadway Tunnel: Underwater Roadway Tunnels; Urban Roadway Tunnels

Geographic Coverage: Includes comprehensive market analyses from countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain, with specific regional data encompassing Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: Five years of historical data extending into ten-year forecasts.

Data Segmentation: Historic and forecast data segmented by country and region, competitor market shares, and specific market segments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $29.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

