Roads and Highways Market Review 2021-2026 and Forecast to 2030 & 2035 - Increased Vehicle Production and Investment in Large-Scale Infrastructure Projects Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roads and Highways Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The reports highlights comprehensive market analysis, trends, and strategic insights necessary for entities navigating this rapidly changing landscape.

North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years.





The global roads and highways market has been experiencing steady growth and is poised for continued expansion. The market size is projected to rise from $702.1 billion in 2025 to $886.97 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 4.9%. The historical growth is driven by government infrastructure spending, traditional construction materials, and the expansion of highway networks. Looking ahead, growth is expected to be fueled by the adoption of smart transportation systems, sustainable materials, and advanced construction technologies.

Key trends include the integration of intelligent traffic management systems and the use of prefabricated and modular road components. The shift towards sustainable materials and smart roadway technologies will further define the sector's evolution. Rising vehicle production is a significant growth driver, with increased manufacturing having a direct impact on road and highway expansion. Notable is the 11.6% increase in car production in the European Union in 2023, reinforcing infrastructure needs.

Leading companies are innovating to meet market demand. VOGELE's introduction of the versatile SUPER 1880 L paver in 2023 is evidence of industry advancements, catering to various paving applications. Strategic acquisitions, such as Cube Highways Trust's $0.47 billion purchase of highway assets in Jammu & Kashmir, underscore the ongoing investment in enhancing infrastructure and connectivity.

Globally, major players in the market include China Communications Construction Company Ltd., Vinci SA, Bouygues SA, ACS Group, and others. These companies are adapting to dynamic trade conditions and tariffs influencing material costs and project timelines. Regions heavily reliant on imported materials face disruptions, while tariffs also stimulate local production and sourcing.

Report Scope

The report categorizes the market by product types, technology, and end-use segments, focusing on areas like road and highway construction, intelligent transport systems, and various road-class specifications. Additional subsegments include asphalt paving, concrete paving, and highway signage.

Geographic Focus

Covers a wide range of countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, USA, India, and more across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

Time Series

Provides a five-year historical analysis and projections for the next ten years, covering multiple economic indicators.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $732.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $886.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

