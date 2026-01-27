Force Marketing Named an Authorized Provider for General Motors Canada After Sales Marketing Business

Atlanta, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA (Jan. 27, 2026) – Force Marketing, a leading data-driven technology and marketing leader in the automotive sector, has been selected to participate in the GM Canada CSSR Choice Program. Through this designation, the company joins the program’s roster of authorized partners supporting GM dealerships in advancing their Customer Sales & Service Retention marketing initiatives. This recognition underscores Force’s ability to deliver innovative, dealer-focused solutions in one of the most expansive and competitive automotive markets in the world.

Canada represents a vast and diverse landscape for automotive marketing, and this win highlights Force’s well-known expertise in navigating regional complexities while driving measurable results for dealers in North America. General Motors is a top 5 global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) according to Manufacturing Today, and by earning their trust, Force has demonstrated its commitment to marketing strategies that strengthen dealer performance while upholding the highest standards of excellence.

For GM Canada dealers, this partnership matters. Force empowers dealerships with proprietary audience targeting, dynamic creative, and end-to-end retention tools that drive measurable results across every department – from service and parts to sales and customer loyalty.

“Being selected and endorsed as a trusted provider builds on the alignment between our expertise and GM Canada’s vision for dealer success,” said John Fitzpatrick, CEO of Force Marketing. “Our team is ready to engage this market with a deep understanding of dealer operations and a history of building partnerships that elevate performance. We see this as an opportunity to equip retailers with a full-cycle digital marketing engine designed to support every stage of the customer journey, from initial engagement to long-term retention.”

Force Marketing’s designation highlights the company’s established reputation and consistent results recognized by more than 1,200 dealerships across North America. By combining data-driven insights with creative execution, the agency will help GM Canada dealers strengthen customer loyalty, unlock after-sales opportunities, and drive growth across every department. For more information or to contact our team, visit forcemktg.com.

About Force Marketing

Founded in 2006, Force Holdings, LLC is a leading marketing technology provider to the automotive industry whose family of brands includes: Force Marketing, WeDrive Automotive and Gulf States Marketing (GSM). Headquartered in Atlanta with over 110 team members strategically positioned all over the U.S., the Force Family of Brands focuses on partnering and fostering relationships with dealers and OEMs nationwide to maximize ROAS, speed to market and improved lifetime customer value metrics. More information about Force Marketing’s comprehensive suite of tech-enabled products can be found at ForceMKTG.com.

-end-

Media Contacts:

Kerry Crump, kcrump@fulltiltconsulting.com

Lisa Tilt, lisa@fulltiltconsulting.com