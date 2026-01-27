Apartments Construction Market Report 2026-2030: Urban Living Fuels Multifamily Housing Growth, Global Population Shift Sparks Demand

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive insights, covering statistics, market size, regional shares, segment breakdowns, market trends, and opportunities.

Regional insights reveal that North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to lead growth through 2030.





The multifamily housing construction market, primarily focused on apartments, has seen significant growth and is poised for further expansion. With a projected increase from $918.51 billion in 2025 to $1 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%, the market is on a robust growth trajectory. This growth is fueled by various factors, including increased urban population density, rising demand for multi-unit housing, and expansion of rental projects. The market is anticipated to reach $1.5 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%, driven by modular construction, investments in affordable housing, and sustainable residential designs.

The push for urban living is a key driver of this trend, as apartments provide efficient and compact solutions fitting urban needs. As per the World Bank Group's April 2023 data, urban areas house over half of the global population, a figure set to rise to 6 billion by 2045. This growing urban preference bolsters the multifamily housing construction market.

Innovation is also evident with companies like SilverDoor, which in November 2023 introduced a Carbon Calculator in the serviced apartment sector. This tool empowers users to compute CO2 emissions related to their stays, fostering transparency and environmental sustainability. This strategic focus on tools like carbon calculators allows companies to gain competitive advantages by addressing ecological concerns.

Key industry mergers and acquisitions further shape the landscape. In January 2023, Habyt from Germany merged with U.S.-based Common, forming a leading global co-living company managing almost 30,000 units. This merger combines their expertise, creating a diversified range of housing solutions worldwide.

Segmentation: Coverage includes new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment, and demolition activities. The report distinguishes between construction materials, equipment, services, and varied applications such as owned and rental properties.

Countries: Insights cover key markets like the USA, Canada, China, India, and others.

Regions: In-depth regional analysis includes Asia-Pacific, North America, and others.

Time Series: The report provides historical data and ten-year forecast insights.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.5 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

