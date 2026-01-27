Cybersecurity Threats Spur CCTV Demand Amid Rising Cyber Incidents

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CCTV Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CCTV market has experienced a significant expansion, with a value projected to grow from $19.97 billion in 2025 to $22.53 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This growth is driven by efforts in crime prevention, investment in public infrastructure monitoring, reliance on analog CCTV systems, and increased uptake in retail and commercial sectors.

The CCTV Market Global Report 2026 offers crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate this rapidly expanding market. The report is an essential guide to the emerging trends and market dynamics set to influence the sector over the next decade.

Description:

Explore the key regions and understand how these markets relate to the global economy and similar sectors. This report investigates the forces affecting the market, including technological advances, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes. Key sections cover market characteristics, growth, segmentation, and regional and country breakdowns. The report evaluates historical trends and forecasts future growth by geography.

The market characteristics section defines and analyzes the market, detailing key products and innovations.

The supply chain analysis provides an overview of key raw materials and supplier dynamics across the chain.

The trends and strategies section explores emerging technological developments and how companies can leverage them to gain competitive advantages.

The regulatory landscape section details key frameworks, investments, and policies shaping market growth.

Examine the market's size, incorporating both historical data and future projections.

The TAM and market attractiveness scoring sections offer strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market segmentation breaks down the sector into key components, technologies, and end users.

Regional analysis considers geographical expansions, particularly focusing on Taiwan and Southeast Asia as vital production hubs.

The competitive landscape chapter details market shares, company evaluations, and key financial deals.

Scope:

The report covers markets by component, technology, camera type, channel, and end user categories, with subsegments in hardware, software, and services.

Companies Mentioned: The report features major industry players such as Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Bosch Security and Safety Systems Inc., Honeywell Commercial Security, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, and more.

Geographical Coverage: Extending insights across Australia, Brazil, China, and more, the report examines North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and emerging markets in Southeast Asia.

Time Series: Includes five years of historical data and a ten-year forecast.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or as an Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard for detailed data analysis.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $22.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this CCTV market report include:

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Bosch Security and Safety Systems Inc.

Honeywell Commercial Security

Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions

Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Avigilon

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Axis Communications AB

CP Plus

Hanwha Vision

Pelco Inc.

Vivotek Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Canon Inc.

Tiandy Technologies Co. Ltd.

Dallmeier electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Genetec Inc.

IDIS Co. Ltd.

Mobotix AG

Arecont Vision Costar LLC

Lorex Technology Inc.

Vicon Industries Inc.

March Networks Corporation

Raytec Ltd.

Merit LILIN Ent. Co. Ltd.

