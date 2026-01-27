Medium Voltage Circuit Breaker Market to Reach $11.99 Billion by 2030, Driven by Renewable Energy Surge

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medium voltage circuit breaker market has shown significant growth, with a value of $7.36 billion in 2025 expected to rise to $8.07 billion by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 9.6%. Key drivers include the expansion of power distribution networks, early adoption of air and vacuum breakers, and grid modernization endeavors. The market is poised to further expand, reaching $11.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4%. This growth is propelled by a surge in demand for reliable power protection, renewable energy installations, and the development of advanced fault-detection systems. Notable trends include the shift towards energy-efficient circuit protection, intelligent manufacturing, and the integration of IoT-enabled grid protection systems.

Renewable energy's growing importance is a key factor driving the market, as medium voltage circuit breakers ensure the secure and reliable operation of power grids. This is crucial for managing the intermittent characteristics of renewable sources like wind and solar. The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts notable increases in global renewable capacity, with implications for circuit breaker demand. The IEA reported 332.7 GW of new capacity added in 2022, with expectations of over 440 GW in 2023 and 462.5 GW in 2024.

Major players in the market are focusing on digitally connected solutions, integrating IoT sensors and data analytics for enhanced grid reliability and operational safety. A prime example is Schneider Electric's February 2024 launch of its digitalized SureSeT Medium Voltage Switchgear in Canada, aiming to improve grid efficiency and sustainability by optimizing energy use and predicting maintenance needs.

In January 2023, AcBel Polytech Inc. acquired ABB for $505 million, broadening its product portfolio by utilizing ABB's expertise in medium-voltage circuit breakers. ABB Ltd specializes in manufacturing these devices, emphasizing the sector's rapid evolution and strategic market positions.

Prominent companies in the medium voltage circuit breaker market include Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric Societe Anonyme, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and ABB Limited among others. The market landscape is shaped by dynamic changes in trade relations, tariffs, and localized manufacturing trends. Rising tariffs influence costs across the supply chain, but they also encourage regional material sourcing and technological innovations within the industry.

The comprehensive market research report provides insights into global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, market trends, and opportunities within the medium-voltage circuit breakers industry. It offers an in-depth source of market intelligence crucial for navigating the current and future industry scenarios.

Medium-voltage circuit breakers, including air, vacuum, gas, and other types, are vital for protecting electrical circuits from overloads. These devices cater to diverse end-users including residential, commercial, industrial, and utilities. Asia-Pacific leads the market regionally, covering major countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The market encompasses sales of various circuit breakers like SF6, oil, and air blast types, with valuations based on factory gate values. Revenues reflect the sales of goods and services provided by manufacturers to various entities or directly to the end-user within specific geographies.

The "Medium Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Global Report 2026" serves as an essential tool for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the dynamic market landscape. This comprehensive report, covering 16 geographies, provides insights into key trends expected to shape the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a global perspective with in-depth analysis across diverse regions.

Examine macroeconomic influences like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop strategies based on local data insights and regional analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment.

Utilize forecast data to surpass competitors and understand market drivers and trends.

Benchmark against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate market potential with the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Leverage data for internal and external presentations with high-quality analysis.

Includes an Excel data sheet for easy extraction and interactive dashboards.

Description

The report answers pivotal questions about market size and growth, demographic influences, and technological, regulatory, and consumer preference dynamics impacting the medium voltage circuit breaker market. It details historic and forecast growth by geography, covering market characteristics, segmentation, competitive landscape, and trends.

The market characteristics section reveals in-depth insights into key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis provides a breakdown of the value chain, highlighting key suppliers and competitors.

Trends and strategies emphasize emerging technology trends such as digital transformation and AI-driven innovations.

The regulatory section outlines key frameworks affecting the market and examines investment trends.

Market size analysis offers both historical data and future forecasts.

It incorporates influences like technological advancements, geopolitical shifts, and economic factors like inflation.

The TAM analysis contrasts market potential with current size, offering strategic insights.

Market segmentation details sub-markets, while regional breakdowns provide growth analysis for specific geographies, including Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The competitive landscape reviews market leaders, financial deals, and ranks companies based on various performance metrics.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Medium Voltage Circuit Breaker market report include:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric Societe Anonyme

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

CHINT Group Corporation

Meidensha Corporation

Ormazabal Corporate Technology A.I.E.

Powell Electrical Systems, Inc.

Lucy Electric Ltd.

LS Electric Co., Ltd.

Actom (Pty) Ltd.

NOJA Power LLC

Tavrida Electric AG

Hawker Siddeley Switchgear Limited

Alstom SA, Rockwell Automation Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8c2mx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment