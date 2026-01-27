New York, USA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Arthroscopy Devices Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate of ~5% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The arthroscopy devices market is witnessing strong growth, driven by rising incidence of bone and joint disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, as well as an increase in sports injuries and osteoporotic hip fractures, which are fueling demand over the 2025–2032 forecast period.

DelveInsight’s Arthroscopy Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading Arthroscopy Devices companies’ market shares, challenges, arthroscopy devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key arthroscopy devices companies in the market.

Arthroscopy Devices Market Summary

2024 Arthroscopy Devices Market Size: USD 8.8 Billion

USD 8.8 Billion 2032 Projected Arthroscopy Devices Market Size: USD 11.8 Billion

USD 11.8 Billion Arthroscopy Devices Market Growth Rate (2025-2032): ~ 5%

5% Largest Arthroscopy Devices Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Arthroscopes Category

Arthroscopes Category Key Companies in the Arthroscopy Devices Market: Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Globus Medical, Olympus, DJO, LLC, Richard Wolf GmbH, Active Implants, CONMED Corporation, EndoMed Systems, RUDOLF Medical GmbH + Co. KG, COMEG Medical Technologies, Gimmi® GmbH, Vimex Sp. z o.o., Smith and Nephew, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, Medacta International, and others

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Arthroscopy Devices Market

Increasing Prevalence of Sports Injuries: Rising participation in sports and recreational activities worldwide has led to more joint injuries, particularly in knees, shoulders, and hips, boosting demand for minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures.

Rising participation in sports and recreational activities worldwide has led to more joint injuries, particularly in knees, shoulders, and hips, boosting demand for minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures. Advantages of Minimally Invasive Surgery: Arthroscopy offers shorter recovery times, reduced post-operative pain, lower infection risks, and smaller incisions compared to open surgery, making it preferred by patients and surgeons.

Arthroscopy offers shorter recovery times, reduced post-operative pain, lower infection risks, and smaller incisions compared to open surgery, making it preferred by patients and surgeons. Technological Advancements: Innovations like high-definition cameras, 4K imaging, smaller instruments, and robotic-assisted systems have improved visualization, precision, and outcomes, driving market adoption.

Innovations like high-definition cameras, 4K imaging, smaller instruments, and robotic-assisted systems have improved visualization, precision, and outcomes, driving market adoption. Aging Population: Growth in the geriatric demographic increases osteoarthritis and degenerative joint diseases, where arthroscopy serves as an effective diagnostic and therapeutic tool.

Growth in the geriatric demographic increases osteoarthritis and degenerative joint diseases, where arthroscopy serves as an effective diagnostic and therapeutic tool. Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Expanded access to advanced medical facilities and higher spending on orthopedic care in emerging markets, especially in the MENA region, support market expansion.

Expanded access to advanced medical facilities and higher spending on orthopedic care in emerging markets, especially in the MENA region, support market expansion. Favorable Reimbursement Policies: Improved insurance coverage and reimbursement for arthroscopic procedures in key regions like North America and Europe encourage utilization.

Improved insurance coverage and reimbursement for arthroscopic procedures in key regions like North America and Europe encourage utilization. Surge in Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Proliferation of outpatient facilities optimized for minimally invasive procedures like arthroscopy reduces costs and enhances accessibility.

Regional Arthroscopy Devices Market Insights

North America

Holds a dominant share of the global arthroscopy devices market due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures.

The rising prevalence of sports injuries and degenerative joint disorders supports sustained demand.

Strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers and higher healthcare spending drive technological innovation and early product adoption.

Europe

Represents a significant market supported by an aging population and an increasing incidence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Growing preference for minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries and favorable reimbursement policies in several countries aid market growth.

Continuous advancements in arthroscopic techniques and equipment improve clinical outcomes and adoption rates.

Asia-Pacific

Expected to witness the fastest growth owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to advanced orthopedic care.

A large patient pool, rising sports participation, and growing awareness of minimally invasive procedures are fueling market expansion.

Medical tourism and the expansion of private healthcare facilities contribute to increased procedure volumes.

Latin America

Shows steady market growth driven by improving healthcare systems and rising orthopedic surgical procedures.

Increasing awareness of advanced surgical options and gradual adoption of arthroscopy devices support market development.

Economic development and investments in healthcare infrastructure are creating new growth opportunities.

Middle East & Africa

Accounts for a smaller but emerging share of the global market.

Growth is supported by rising healthcare investments, particularly in Gulf countries, and increasing demand for advanced surgical treatments.

Limited access to specialized care in certain regions remains a challenge, though gradual improvements are underway.

What are Arthroscopy Devices?

Arthroscopy devices are specialized medical instruments used in minimally invasive orthopedic procedures to diagnose and treat joint conditions. These devices typically include an arthroscope, a thin, flexible tube with a camera and light source, along with surgical tools such as shavers, probes, graspers, and sutures. Inserted through small incisions, arthroscopy devices allow surgeons to view the inside of a joint on a monitor and perform precise repairs with minimal damage to surrounding tissue. They are commonly used for joints such as the knee, shoulder, hip, ankle, wrist, and elbow, and help treat injuries such as ligament tears, cartilage damage, and inflammation, offering benefits like reduced pain, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays compared to open surgery.

Arthroscopy Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Arthroscopy Devices Market CAGR ~5% Arthroscopy Devices Market Size by 2032 USD 11.8 Billion Key Arthroscopy Devices Companies Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Globus Medical, Olympus, DJO, LLC, Richard Wolf GmbH, Active Implants, CONMED Corporation, EndoMed Systems, RUDOLF Medical GmbH + Co. KG, COMEG Medical Technologies, Gimmi® GmbH, Vimex Sp. z o.o., Smith and Nephew, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, Medacta International, and others

Arthroscopy Devices Market Assessment

Arthroscopy Devices Market Segmentation Arthroscopy Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Arthroscopes, Arthroscopic Radiofrequency Systems, Fluid Management Systems, Arthroscopic Implants, and Others Arthroscopy Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Knee Arthroscopy, Hip Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy, Ankle Arthroscopy, and Others Arthroscopy Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others Arthroscopy Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Arthroscopy Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Arthroscopy Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Arthroscopy Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Arthroscopy Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Arthroscopy Devices Market Layout 8 Arthroscopy Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

