Stewart's Brave Battle Against Leukemia: A Family's Journey of Hope and Science

Charleston, SC, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world before cellphones and the internet, young Stewart faces a daunting diagnosis of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, labeled by doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital as “the best childhood cancer.” With unwavering support from his older brother, Jimmy, and their parents, Jim and Sharon, the family approaches the initial stages of treatment with humor and determination. After a brief period of being cancer-free, Stewart's leukemia relapses, leading to the need for a bone marrow transplant. The hope is that Jimmy will be the perfect match, but fate has other plans.



Over four years, Stewart undergoes two transplants at MD Anderson Cancer Center, relying on the generosity of donor Bill Brisbane. His journey is guided by Dr. Ka Wah Chan, a pioneer in Immunotherapy, who helps Stewart contribute to advancements in cancer treatment. The unwavering presence of grandmothers Mary Baxter and Pat Morgan, along with the compassionate care of Nurse Kimberly Hillman and Dr. Nancy Glass, who leads a groundbreaking sedation study, creates a supportive network for Stewart and his family.



Ten Thousand Jupiters captures the emotional challenges of childhood cancer, highlighting the deep connections forged during adversity. Stewart's experience is not solely about survival; it reflects the power of love, community, and hope amid uncertainty.



Key themes in Ten Thousand Jupiters include:

- The resilience of family in the face of adversity

- The role of medical innovation in cancer treatment

- The importance of community support

- The emotional journey of childhood cancer

- The impact of humor and faith during difficult times



Jim Baxter structures the narrative with a blend of heart and science, reminding us that hope can thrive even in the darkest moments. What legacy will Stewart leave in the world of childhood cancer?



Ten Thousand Jupiters is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Jim Baxter transitioned from filmmaker to fifth-grade teacher, valuing his roles as an educator and father to sons, Jimmy and Stewart. He has created educational videos for local schools and the state of Texas, including a project at Cape Canaveral documenting a collaboration between Lamar University and NASA. Jim has actively supported families facing cancer through various committees, including the Hematology/Oncology Parent/Patient Education Task Force at Texas Children’s Hospital. Inspired by his father, Gordon Baxter, a renowned writer and broadcaster, Jim shares his emotional journey through childhood cancer in his book, Ten Thousand Jupiters, aimed at families navigating this challenging experience.

Available for interviews: Author, Jim Baxter

