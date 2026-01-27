U.S. Neurology Associates Affiliates with Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders, a Premier Neurology Practice in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Neurology Associates (USNA), a physician services organization dedicated to enhancing community-based neurology care, today announced its affiliation with Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders (TIND). This transaction marks the company’s inaugural investment and establishes a significant anchor position in the high-growth Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Recognized as one of the largest and most established neurology practices in Texas, TIND is a leading provider of comprehensive neurologic care with a broad geographic footprint across North Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1978, TIND has grown to over 35 physicians and advanced practice providers across 13 clinic locations, serving as a regional referral destination for complex neurological conditions.

TIND offers deep subspecialty expertise across the full continuum of neurologic care. The practice is also a recognized leader in neurological research, having participated in clinical trials for some of the most promising emerging therapies to bring innovative treatments to patients in the communities it serves.

"Joining forces with USNA represents an exciting new growth chapter for TIND," said Dr. Easwar Sundaram, President of TIND. "As the healthcare landscape becomes more complex, having a partner that provides deep operational expertise and capital support is essential. This collaboration allows us to maintain our clinical autonomy while expanding our ability to serve patients across the region."

"We are thrilled to announce TIND as our partner practice in North Texas. Their reputation for clinical excellence and their extensive reach throughout the DFW metroplex makes them the ideal cornerstone for our platform," said Nitin Jain, CEO of USNA. "Our mission is to enable neurologists to thrive in independent practice by removing administrative burden and providing the scale, infrastructure, and resources needed for long-term success. By handling the operational complexities of healthcare, USNA allows clinicians to focus on delivering the most advanced treatments and exceptional patient outcomes. TIND exemplifies the high-quality, patient-centered care we intend to champion."

Under the new partnership, TIND will continue to operate under its existing brand. The TIND physician team will remain actively involved in clinical leadership and will play a key role in shaping USNA’s future growth.

About U.S. Neurology Associates (USNA): USNA is a physician-centered neurology management organization committed to improving access, operational excellence, and clinical innovation in neurology practices nationwide. USNA partners with leading neurology groups to provide administrative, operational, and strategic support that enables physicians to focus on delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit https://www.usneuroassoc.com.