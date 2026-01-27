Flow Meter Market to Hit $9.99 Billion by 2026 Driven by Automation and Infrastructure Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Meter Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flow meter market is witnessing significant growth, expected to expand from $9.39 billion in 2025 to $13.09 billion by 2030, undergoing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. This surge can be attributed to increased industrial automation, rising demand for precision flow control, and the expansion of smart water infrastructure. The adoption of advanced technologies like Coriolis and ultrasonic meters and AI-based flow optimization is driving market dynamics.

Growing clean energy adoption is a catalyst for flow meter market growth. Accurate fluid flow measurement, facilitated by flow meters, is essential for implementing clean energy solutions such as wind, solar, and hydropower. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy reported record growth in clean energy deployment in June 2024, with solar installations reaching 39.6 GW and battery storage capacity nearly doubling. With renewables accounting for nearly 90% of newly installed power capacity in 2024, flow meters are integral to optimizing renewable energy applications.

Major companies in the flow meter industry are innovating to meet evolving demands. Dover Corporation, for example, launched the BioProTTT FlowSU System and SumoFlo CPFM-8103 to enhance media integrity protection for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. These advancements illustrate the industry's focus on precision, efficiency, and integration capabilities to improve fluid management.

The market is also experiencing consolidation, as illustrated by Baumer Group's acquisition of Manas Microsystems Pvt. Ltd. This strategic move allows Baumer to enrich its flow measurement solutions, integrating advanced technology for comprehensive product offerings.

However, international trade relations and tariffs pose challenges, impacting the cost of raw materials and components necessary for manufacturing flow meters. Despite the hurdles, these challenges are encouraging regional production and spurring innovation in cost-effective and durable technologies, ultimately balancing market dynamics.

The flow meter market spans various regions, with North America standing as the largest market in 2025. Europe and Asia-Pacific are projected to be the fastest-growing regions during the forecast period. The market landscape encompasses key players such as Endress+Hauser AG, Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG, among others, who are positioning themselves to leverage opportunities and navigate the fast-evolving global landscape.

A comprehensive flow meter market research report is available, offering insights into market shares, trends, opportunities, and a detailed analysis of the current and future industry scenario. This resource is designed to equip entities operating within the flow meter field with the necessary information to thrive amid changing conditions.

Flow meters continue to play a vital role in diverse industries, including water and wastewater, oil and gas, chemicals, and renewable energy. With advancements in technology and adaptive strategies, the flow meter market is poised for sustained growth, contributing critically to industrial optimization and sustainability efforts worldwide.

Reasons to Purchase:

Attain a global viewpoint with an exhaustive report encompassing 16 regions.

Evaluate the influence of macro factors like geopolitical unrest, trade policies, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and national strategies based on localized data.

Pinpoint growth sectors for investment.

Leverage forecast data and insights for competitive advantage.

Understand customer needs through detailed end-user analysis.

Benchmark your performance against leading competitors with market share and innovation data.

Assess the total addressable market and market attractiveness to seize potential opportunities.

Enhance internal and external presentations with reliable data and analysis.

Receive the latest data in an Excel dashboard for easy use and accessibility.

Description:

The report answers key questions such as the largest and fastest-growing markets for flow meters, their correlation to the global economy, and the impact of emerging technologies, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences on the market.

Key sections of the report include market characteristics, segmentation, regional breakdowns, total addressable market, competitive landscape, and market shares. It examines historical and forecast growth by geography, highlighting regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia that are becoming pivotal in the global supply chain.

The market characteristics section outlines the market's scope, key products, and services. It emphasizes innovation and differentiation within the market.

Supply chain analysis provides insights into the entire value chain, from raw materials to end products and major competitors.

The trends and strategies section explores how digital transformation and AI innovation are shaping the market's evolution and how businesses can leverage these technologies for differentiation.

The regulatory landscape outlines significant policies, investment flows, and funding trends driving growth and innovation in the industry.

Forecasts consider influential factors such as AI advancements, geopolitical events, and economic variables like inflation and interest rates.

Market attractiveness is assessed using a robust scoring framework that considers growth potential, strategic fit, and risk profiles.

The report discusses various market segments, including differential pressure, positive displacement, ultrasonic, and more, along with power types and end-user sectors.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Flow Meter market report include:

Endress+Hausar AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Azbil Corporation

em-tec GmbH

General Electric Company

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

HONTZSCH GMBH & CO. KG

Bronkhorst High-Tech BV

Sick AG

Omega Engineering Inc.

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

TSI Inc.

Keyence Corporation

Sensirion AG

Badger Meter Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Thermal Instrument Co.

Katronic Technologies Ltd.

Flow Meter Group

Omni Flow Computers Inc.

Henan Dafang Dingsheng Flow Instrument Co. Ltd.

Flow-Tronic S.A.

McCrometer Inc.

Blue-White Industries Ltd.

Dakota Instruments Inc.

FTI Flow Technology Inc.

KEM KUPPERS ELEKTROMECHANIK GMBH

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Seametrics Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jv2mzg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment