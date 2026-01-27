Global Toy Industry Rebounds in 2025 as Sales Rise 7%, Fueled by Pop Culture, Collectibles, and Kidult Demand, Circana Reports

Paris, France, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After three consecutive years of decline, the global toy industry staged a strong comeback in 2025, delivering renewed growth driven by pop culture relevance, licensed products, and increased engagement from teens and adults. Across 12 global markets (G12), including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States, year over year sales increased by +7% in value and units sold grew +3%, as average selling price rose +3%, according to Circana, LLC.

For the first time in Circana’s tracking history, all G12 countries posted growth in 2025. According to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service, the Netherlands posted the fastest growth, up +15%, while the slowest gains came from Brazil at +2%. Six of the 11 toy supercategories experienced year over year dollar sales gains within the G12. Games & Puzzles grew the fastest, up +30%, while Building Sets grew for the sixth consecutive year, up +18%.

“Around the world, the toy market experienced an exceptional year, driven by strong consumer enthusiasm for licensed products, collectibles, construction toys, and games,” said Frédérique Tutt, global toys industry advisor at Circana. “This positive performance marks a pivotal turning point for the industry, signaling that toys have reasserted their role as affordable entertainment and cultural touchpoints for consumers of all ages. From children to adults, toys are attractive products synonymous with fun, screen-free enjoyment, and social connection, meeting a growing desire for wellbeing and self-expression.”

The industry’s resurgence was driven by what Circana describes as the “Joy Factor”— the convergence of entertainment, collectability, and emotional engagement. Entertainment properties played a central role in the performance, supported by a stronger global box office, video games, and increased streaming content. In fact, licensed toy sales grew +15% and accounted for 37% of the global toy market – the highest level to date. Pokémon retained its crown as the number-one toy property globally, and the top gaining. In the rankings, Pokémon was followed by familiar classics like Hot Wheels, Marvel Universe, Barbie, and Star Wars. The growth in licensing was complemented by strong appeal of collectibles for both children and adults alike. Collectibles grew +32% and now account for almost 19% of all dollar sales globally.

More than child’s play

One of the most significant structural shifts in 2025 was the continued rise of consumers aged 12 and older. Nearly 40% of European consumers reported purchasing toys for themselves or another adult in 2025. Adult and card games, trading cards, and collectible figures ranked among the fastest growing segments. This demographic evolution underscores toys’ expanding role beyond traditional play – as lifestyle, fandom, and self-expression products.

“Following the momentum regained in 2025, 2026 aims to turn this rebound into long-term, sustainable growth,” said Tutt. “The market will build on the strength of licenses, collaborations, year-round purchasing, and continued innovation and digitalization to deliver richer consumer experiences. The brands that win will be those that balance joy, value, and relevance across generations.”