Vow ASA: Expected non-cash accounting impairment

Oslo, 27 January 2026: (OSE ticker: VOW) Following a reassessment of assumptions applied in the impairment test for the Industrial Solutions segment and reflecting a more cautious outlook on the timing of market adoption, management in Vow ASA (the “Group” or the “Company”) expects a non-cash accounting impairment of intangible assets in the range of NOK 100–120 million.

Management continues to see significant long-term potential in the Industrial Solutions markets; however, as with early-stage and emerging markets, visibility on the pace of technology adoption remains limited.

The impairment will be accounted for in the financial statements for fourth quarter 2025. The Group will publish its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on 25 February 2026, at 07:00 CET.



This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange notice was published by Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO, on the date and time as set out in the release.





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries. Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda. Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).