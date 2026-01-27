Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against SLM Corporation (SLM), Coupang, Inc. (CPNG), and Klarna Group plc (KLAR) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

SLM Corporation (SLM)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against SLM Corporation (“SLM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLM) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the effectiveness of SLM’s loss mitigation and/or loan modification programs between July 25, 2025 and August 14, 2025. If you purchased SLM shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/slm-corporation/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 17, 2026.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Coupang, Inc. (“Coupang” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CPNG) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the adequacy of Coupang’s cybersecurity protocols between August 6, 2025 and December 16, 2025. If you purchased Coupang shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/coupang/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 17, 2026.

Klarna Group plc (KLAR)

The shareholder class action filed against Klarna Group plc (“Klarna” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KLAR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the risk that loss reserves would materially go up within a few months of the initial public offering (“IPO”). If you purchased Klarna shares in connection with Klarna’s September 2025 IPO and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/klarna/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 20, 2026.

