Foundation Media Partners Expands Corporate Partnership & Brand Representation Portfolio With Premier Fight League Scrapyard

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation Media Partners today announced the expansion of its rapidly growing corporate partnerships and brand representation portfolio with the signing of Scrapyard, the breakout, culture-driven fight league redefining combat sports for a new generation.

The announcement follows a period of tremendous momentum for Foundation Media Partners, including a recently unveiled partnership for Varsity Spirit with Paramount/Skydance and a multi-year broadcast deal on ION for the world’s first professional cheer league.

Founded in 2020 by former semi-pro MMA fighter, wrestling coach, and boxer Steve Hagara—known as “Firechicken”—Scrapyard is a legal backyard fight organization based in Gig Harbor, Washington, built on a simple but powerful mission: “Guns down, gloves up.” The league provides a controlled, community-driven outlet for competition, conflict resolution, and self-expression without pay-to-play fighters or ticketed spectators.

In just a few years, Scrapyard has exploded into a digital phenomenon, amassing 1.8 million Instagram followers, 2.4 million TikTok likes, and over 540 million YouTube views, while collaborating with some of the world’s biggest creators, including iShowSpeed, cementing its position as one of the most authentic and viral combat sports brands on the internet. The Scrapyard partnership underscores Foundation Media Partners’ continued evolution as a premier entertainment and brand-building company operating at the intersection of sports, culture, and commerce—identifying authentic movements early and scaling them into global franchises.



“What we love about Scrapyard is its authenticity and the fact that it truly stands alone in the marketplace,” said Patrick Hughes, Founder and CEO of Foundation Media Partners. “This isn’t about trying to be the UFC or imitate any other league. Scrapyard is for the everyman and everywoman. Watching it makes you feel like you could get off the couch, step into the yard and settle a beef – or discover you actually belong in the ring competing at a serious level.”

Foundation Media Partners will oversee brand strategy, content development, partnerships, and merchandise expansion for Scrapyard, with a focus on long-form and short-form content, athlete storytelling, consumer products, and cultural collaborations.

“There are fighters coming through Scrapyard who are no joke,” Foundation COO Harvey Russell said. “We genuinely believe this platform could break a star. We’re developing a significant slate of content and brand relationships around the league, and we’re incredibly excited about what Scrapyard is becoming, and what it will represent culturally.”

Hagara adds a simple, “Be Safe, Scrap Hard!"