Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report 2026: Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global assisted reproductive technology market was valued at 30.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 60.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2033.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) is rapidly acquiring momentum, which is boosted by several converging factors. Central to this surge is the sharp growth in procedure volumes. Indeed, about 2.5 million ART cycles were initiated worldwide in 2024, with this number anticipated to grow to 2.7 million in 2025.

This steady upward trajectory clearly signals a rising global reliance on ART as a critical solution for infertility challenges. A significant change in clinical preference is evident, with frozen embryo transfers numbering about 1.3 million in 2024, surpassing fresh transfers. Such high volumes indicate a strong and growing patient base seeking solutions.

Changing Family Structures Redefine the Growth Trajectory of Assisted Reproductive Technologies

The drivers behind this demand in the assisted reproductive technology market are deeply demographic and societal. In 2024, the average age of women experiencing a first IVF cycle was 36, while 30 million men were diagnosed with male-factor infertility. These clinical realities are compounded by a broader prevalence, with 1 in 6 heterosexual couples influenced by infertility. The market is also growing beyond conventional models. An estimated 50,000 single parents by choice utilized ART in 2024, and projections show more than 10,000 transgender individuals will utilize fertility preservation by 2025. This diversification represents new and sustainable revenue streams.

Fertility Benefit Platforms Reshape ART Delivery Through Virtual Care and Managed Access

The proliferation of employer-sponsored fertility benefits has become a primary catalyst defining demand in the Assisted Reproductive Technology market. In 2024, more than 450 of the Fortune 500 companies delivered some form of fertility benefit. This corporate adoption is projected to provide more than 12 million employees in the United States access to managed fertility benefits by 2025. The scope of these advantages is also expanding; in 2024 alone, 25 major technology companies added complete surrogacy and adoption advantages. The average lifetime maximum for these benefits presented by large employers stabilized at a strong US$ 25,000 in 2024.

This trend has created a new ecosystem of specialized service providers. The number of dedicated fertility advantage management companies, such as Carrot Fertility and Progyny, grew to more than 30 in 2024. These platforms are seeing high engagement; their networks facilitated more than 500,000 virtual fertility consultations in 2024. The impact is tangible, with an estimated 60,000 employees using their employer-sponsored egg-freezing benefit in 2024. Venture capital is pushing this growth, with fertility benefit startups raising more than US$ 300 million in funding in 2024. This corporate movement is fundamentally moving ART from a prohibitive out-of-pocket expense to an accessible, mainstream employee healthcare alternative.

IVF Dominates Assisted Reproductive Technology Market with 90% Share

The In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) segment's dominance, highlighted by its 90% market share, is built on a foundation of continuous innovation and expanding patient access. With more than 3 million cycles performed annually and more than 10 million babies born to date through the procedure, IVF is the cornerstone of modern fertility treatment. The growing adoption of advanced techniques further thickens its position. For instance, Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) is now utilized in more than 400,000 cycles, improving success rates. Investment in technology is also a significant factor, with more than US$ 150 million recently channeled into AI-driven embryo selection platforms. The expansion of treatment alternatives, such as the 200,000 new egg-freezing cycles expected annually and the use of donor eggs in 100,000 cycles, broadens the applications of the assisted reproductive technology market.

This extensive reach is supported by a strong global infrastructure and growing acceptance. Government funding is now available in more than 60 countries, making the treatment more accessible. The field is powered by more than 12,000 specialists, and the use of advanced equipment like time-lapse imaging incubators in 3,000 premier labs shows a commitment to high standards. The assisted reproductive technology market continues to grow, steered by research in areas like in-vitro gametogenesis, which has attracted US$ 50 million in funding, and a rise in fertility tourism, now accounting for 250,000 treatment cycles.

Rising International Patient Inflows Reinforce Europe’s Dominance in Fertility Services

Europe commands the Assisted reproductive technology market with a dominant 35.80% share, functioning as a global hub for fertility services. The region's leadership is built on immense procedural volumes and a refined clinical infrastructure. Spain presents this, performing more than 165,000 IVF cycles annually, making it the most active ART country in Europe.

This high capacity is supported by a robust professional community, with the number of ESHRE-certified embryologists across the continent surpassing 3,000 in 2024. Furthermore, the region is a leader in cross-border reproductive care; the Czech Republic alone is projected to welcome more than 12,000 international fertility patients in 2025.

The European market is also characterized by its varied but generally supportive legislative frameworks. In 2024, 42 European nations have specific laws governing ART, providing a structured environment for practice. Access is usually enhanced by public funding; 23 countries deliver financial support for at least four IUI cycles. In Germany, the number of fertility clinics reached about 130 in 2024, reflecting a well-distributed network of providers.

Similarly, the UK saw more than 40,000 PGT-A tests performed in 2024. Greece has become a major destination for egg donation, with an estimated 8,000 donor egg cycles performed for international patients in 2024. In France, public health insurance is set to cover costs for an estimated 25,000 new ART cycles in 2025.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Major Players:

California Cryobank

Cryolab Ltd

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Gynotec

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Ivy Fertility

Kitazato Corporation

Laboratoire CCD

Liverpool Partners Group

Merck KGaA

NidaCon International AB

Oxford Gene Technology

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vitrolife Group

Western Fertility Institute

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Fresh Donor Frozen Donor Fresh Non-Donor Frozen Non-Donor

Artificial Insemination Intrauterine Insemination Intracervical Insemination Intravaginal Insemination Intratubal Insemination



By Product Type

Women Younger Than Age 35

Women Older Than Age 35

By End-use

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

