Discover the 2026 Top 100 Procurement Leaders – from global CPOs and supply chain pioneers to sustainability champions and strategic sourcing innovators shaping the future of procurement excellence.

London, UK – 27 January 2026 – Procurement Magazine , part of BizClik, has released its highly-anticipated Top 100 Procurement Leaders 2026 ranking. The annual list recognises the individuals driving real-world impact through procurement excellence, from transforming supply chain resilience to advancing sustainable and ethical sourcing practices.

This year's ranking highlights leaders who are shaping procurement strategy, governance and execution across industries including manufacturing, healthcare, technology, retail and energy. From CPOs embedding strategic sourcing into core business strategy, to innovators and practitioners pushing the boundaries of supplier collaboration and value creation, the Top 100 celebrates those defining the future of procurement.

View the Top 100 Procurement Leaders.

Marcelo Stefani Named #1 in the Top 100 Procurement Leaders 2026

Marcelo Stefani takes top spot in the Top 100 Procurement Leaders 2026 list for his role in developing procurement strategies aligned with PepsiCo’s next-generation objectives. He oversees procurement for the global food and beverage leader, which generated more than US$91bn in net revenue in 2023.

As CPO, Marcelo champions diversity and inclusion while driving margin improvement, organisational transformation and M&A integration. His leadership emphasises sustainability, business resilience and high-performance culture development.

The Top 10 Procurement Leaders of 2026

Marcelo Stefani – PepsiCo

Jennifer Moceri – Google

Daniel Coe – The Coca-Cola Company

Jacob Busk Nielsen – Nestlé

Ard Verboon – Schneider Electric

Klaus Staubitzer – Siemens

Janelle Aydin – Kraft Heinz

Ninian Wilson – Vodafone Procure and Connect

Tim Ritz – Walmart

Shilpan Amin – General Motors

View the Top 100 Procurement Leaders.

“Leading procurement is more vital than ever. The era of procurement as a back-office function focused solely on cost savings has passed. Our leaders list highlights the experts and executives who are shaping how procurement is strategised, governed and executed across industries including manufacturing, healthcare, technology, retail and energy.

– Aaron McMillan , Editor, Procurement Magazine





What the Top 100 Procurement Leaders ranking covers

The 2026 list recognises excellence across multiple dimensions of procurement leadership:

Strategic executives scaling procurement transformation and supplier relationship management

scaling procurement transformation and supplier relationship management CPOs and enterprise leaders embedding strategic sourcing into core business strategy

embedding strategic sourcing into core business strategy Sustainability champions advancing responsible and ethical sourcing practices

advancing responsible and ethical sourcing practices Innovation leaders driving digital procurement and technology adoption

driving digital procurement and technology adoption Supply chain resilience experts navigating disruption and mitigating risk





Celebrating procurement trailblazers

"The role of procurement has undergone a fundamental shift. Once seen primarily as a cost-centre, it is now a source of competitive advantage, driving efficiency and savings while advancing sustainability, innovation and ethical practices across global value chains. This year's Top 100 Procurement Leaders report recognises the individuals leading that transformation – those who refuse to accept the status quo and harness technology, build strategic partnerships and champion bold initiatives that deliver measurable value."

— Glen White, CEO, BizClik and Procurement Magazine

Why it matters

As procurement evolves from a cost-centre to a strategic driver of competitive advantage, leadership has become a defining factor in success. The Top 100 Procurement Leaders 2026 provides executives, investors and industry professionals with a clear view of who is influencing the direction of procurement – strategically, operationally and ethically.

The full Top 100 Procurement Leaders 2026 list is now live and available to explore.

Meet procurement leaders at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE events in 2026

Procurement Magazine will bring together top procurement leaders from across the world at three live events in Europe and the US.

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit – March 4-5, QEII Centre, London (co-located with Sustainability Magazine)

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit – April 21-22, Navy Pier, Chicago (co-located with Sustainability LIVE)

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The London Summit and Awards – September 8-9, London (co-located with Sustainability LIVE)

To register your interest in attending, click here.

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is BizClik’s global event series for procurement, sourcing, supply chain and logistics professionals. The series connects decision-makers with insight on supply-chain strategy, digital transformation, risk, ethics and sustainability.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and related fields. Through digital magazines, global websites, industry newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to support strategic business engagement.

ENDS

Media Contact

Georgia Sweet- Marketing Lead at BizClik

Georgia.sweet@bizclik.ai