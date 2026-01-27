Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Waxhaw, North Carolina

WAXHAW, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest North Carolina community, Toll Brothers at The Bluffs at Wesley Chapel, is coming soon to Waxhaw, North Carolina. This exclusive community will offer 12 elegant new Toll Brothers homes in a serene setting near downtown Waxhaw. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2026.





Ideally located within Union County, Toll Brothers at The Bluffs at Wesley Chapel will feature refined home designs ranging from 3,905 to over 5,200 square feet, with up to 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Homes will include options for spacious great rooms, dual staircases, first-floor primary bedrooms, and tranquil covered patios. Anticipated pricing will start from $1.2 million.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents will enjoy a convenient location near several major commuter routes, including Interstate 485 and North Carolina Route 16, providing easy access to Charlotte and surrounding areas. Nearby attractions include Wesley Chapel Village Commons, shops, boutiques, and restaurants at Waverly, and nearby parks, golf courses, and other everyday conveniences.





"This is a rare opportunity for Toll Brothers to deliver new luxury homes in an established Wesley Chapel community," said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. "This community offers home shoppers a prime location, immediate neighborhood appeal, and access to Union County Public Schools.”

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at The Bluffs at Wesley Chapel, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

