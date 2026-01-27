Sperax Joins Forces with Google Cloud: Accelerating AI-Integrated DeFi Tools for Seamless User Experiences

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sperax, the DeFi protocol driving SperaxOS and the auto-yield stablecoin USDs, is teaming up with Google Cloud to aggressively accelerate the future of AI-powered decentralized finance.

DeFi remains prohibitively complex. Users toggle between dozens of protocols, manually compare yields, and manage risk across fragmented interfaces. SperaxOS eliminates this friction.

The latest product release from Sperax is the open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP), listed on Anthropic's registry. This tool empowers AI assistants like Claude and ChatGPT to translate complex DeFi data into natural language, enabling users to easily query Sperax metrics such as USDs Yields, Farm APYs, veSPA Power, and SPA Buybacks. This democratizes access to financial data through conversational queries.

Sperax also created the first-ever multilingual DeFi agent framework, offering sophisticated financial intelligence in over 20 languages. This removes language barriers, fostering global inclusion and making complex DeFi tools accessible to diverse linguistic backgrounds.

Google Cloud's infrastructure unlocks the next phase of SperaxOS development.

Computational Scale: Processing real-time data across 10+ blockchains requires serious horsepower. Google Cloud enables faster AI responses, richer analytics, and smoother experiences.

Global Reach: Low-latency networking via Google's backbone means users worldwide access SperaxOS instantly, regardless of location or language.

Enterprise Foundation: The same infrastructure powering Coinbase, BNB Chain, and Solana now backs SperaxOS.

"We're seeing real momentum when developers have the tools and resources to just build. Remove the friction, and innovation follows," said Rich Widmann, Head of Web3 Strategy at Google Cloud.

Sperax boasts a strong institutional foothold, including distribution through the Alibaba Cloud Marketplace, custody with Anchorage Digital, inclusion in BNB Chain DappBay listings, and the availability of SPA on Coinbase.

Interested in becoming one of the first users of SperaxOS? Reach out to the team on Telegram or Discord!

Contact:

support@sperax.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62862779-fcf1-43c7-9d8a-6eee9eb1576f