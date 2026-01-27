Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rare Gemstone Company, a Nairobi-based gemstone specialist, has unveiled a new study detailing the growing U.S. demand for Tsavorite, the green gemstone outshining emerald in both clarity and long-term investment appeal. The company’s internal report highlights a market shift among American jewelers, collectors, and investors who are turning to Tsavorite for its vivid color, superior durability, and rarity compared to traditional emeralds.





For more than a century, Emerald has dominated the world of green gemstones — iconic, romantic, and often the default for collectors and jewelry designers seeking vivid green. But a quiet shift is underway across U.S. jewelry counters, luxury boutiques, and private collector circles: Tsavorite Garnet, once a geological secret hidden in the scrublands of East Africa, is rapidly emerging as the gemstone that not only rivals emerald… but, in the eyes of many experts, surpasses it.

And this time, it isn’t hype. It reflects what serious buyers, jewelers, and investors are actually choosing. As interest in Tsavorite grows, seasoned gemologists — including those at The Rare Gemstone Company in Nairobi — encourage buyers to compare fine Tsavorite next to Emerald. The contrast in color and clarity is often what convinces collectors to explore the gem more seriously.

A Green Gemstone With More Fire, More Durability, and Greater Rarity

Tsavorite’s ascent begins with its most defining trait: color. While Emerald often carries fractures, cloudiness, or a bluish fade, Tsavorite displays a pure, electric green — a tone so vivid that even seasoned collectors pause when they see it.

The gem’s performance isn’t accidental. As a member of the Grossular Garnet family, Tsavorite has a higher refractive index than emerald, producing sharper brilliance and cleaner internal fire. It is also significantly tougher on the Mohs scale, making it better suited for everyday jewelry without the protective settings Emerald requires.

“Tsavorite is what Emerald always wanted to be,” says one New York jeweler. “Cleaner color, brighter sparkle, and far greater stability. For modern jewelry, it’s simply a better stone.”

Rarity: The Investment Driver Experts Can’t Ignore

Emerald is mined in multiple countries. Tsavorite comes from only one region on Earth — the Kenya–Tanzania geological belt. Above two carats, fine stones become rare. Above five, they enter the realm of geological miracles.

This extreme scarcity is fueling investor demand. A vivid, flawless Tsavorite over 4–5 carats is harder to acquire than an equivalent Emerald, and increasingly scarce each year.

“Investors want stones with finite supply and global demand,” notes one gem buyer. “Tsavorite checks both boxes — and unlike Emerald, top stones require no oils, fillers, or enhancements. What you see is exactly what nature made.”

This purity — combined with extensive documentation and transparent discovery logs — has become crucial for buyers who want Certified Gemstones with verifiable origins.

For buyers curious about how Tsavorite compares to emerald, experts at The Rare Gemstone Company recommend viewing high-grade examples side by side. Their mine-to-market approach gives collectors an unusually clear look at the color, clarity, and provenance that distinguish top-tier stones.

The Market Shift Toward High-Value Colored Gemstones

Across the global gemstone market, collectors are moving away from traditional investments like equities and precious metals toward tangible assets with real, long-term appreciation. Among all colored gemstones, Tsavorite has become one of the most closely watched categories.

Its market value has climbed alongside elite stones such as blue sapphires, Tanzanite, and rare colored diamonds, but with an added advantage: Tsavorite’s geological supply is more limited than nearly any other green gemstone on the planet.

“For investors seeking diversification that reacts to global luxury demand instead of stock volatility,” explains Justin West of LocalLeader.tv, “Tsavorite combines beauty, scarcity, and long-term investment potential in a way few natural gemstones can match.”

Ethical Origins: The New Non-Negotiable for Luxury Buyers

Today’s luxury consumer cares about more than appearance. Ethical sourcing — and proof of it — has become essential.

This is where Tsavorite stands apart. Leading suppliers such as The Rare Gemstone Company in Nairobi have developed advanced mine-to-market provenance systems using blockchain timestamps, miner verification, and laser inscriptions. Buyers know exactly where their gem was found, who mined it, and every step that followed.

Combine that transparency with rarity and natural durability, and Tsavorite becomes more than a green gemstone — it becomes a responsible luxury statement.

Why Jewelers Are Switching: Practical Brilliance That Sells Itself

Across the U.S., jewelers are discovering what gemologists have long known: Tsavorite is easier to design with, easier to set, and easier for clients to fall in love with.

Its brilliance makes minimalist designs glow. Its durability offers greater creative freedom. And its clarity — often eye-clean and untreated — instantly reassures buyers who want authenticity, not laboratory miracles.

“Emerald will always have a place,” says a Los Angeles designer. “But when clients see Tsavorite next to it, nine times out of ten they choose Tsavorite. There’s simply no contest.”

This shift mirrors a broader movement toward natural gemstones with transparent sourcing and strong long-term investment fundamentals. As market trends evolve, Tsavorite is outperforming many established stones across both demand and value appreciation.

According to Antony Zagoritis, CEO of The Rare Gemstone Company, the surge in demand for vivid green gemstones reflects a broader shift in how collectors evaluate long-term value. “Today’s buyers want transparency, rarity, and natural beauty — and Tsavorite Garnet delivers all three,” he explains. As global interest in colored gemstones rises, the pure green color and exceptional clarity of Tsavorite gemstones are increasingly outperforming both natural emeralds and traditional Emerald Stones in the high-end market. Investors who once sought pink diamonds or “pigeon blood” rubies are now adding Tsavorite to their investment portfolio, drawn to its stability amid market fluctuations and its proven investment value. Zagoritis notes that serious buyers prefer quality stones backed by a gemological certificate from a respected gemological laboratory, especially when selecting Tsavorite Jewelry for luxury collections or even a standout engagement ring. As a colored stone with rising market demand, Tsavorite represents a rare alignment of beauty, authenticity, and long-term financial potential.

A Gemstone Whose Time Has Come

After decades in emerald’s shadow, Tsavorite is experiencing its long-overdue moment in the spotlight. With unmatched clarity, intense color, ethical sourcing, and extraordinary rarity, it is no longer the industry’s best-kept secret — it is rapidly becoming the green gemstone of choice for U.S. buyers, jewelers, and investors.

Unlike emerald, whose supply spans countries and continents, Tsavorite’s story begins in a single strip of African earth. Once those deposits are exhausted, they are gone forever.

For many investors, that scarcity — real, measurable, and irreversible — is the most compelling argument of all.

Collectors who want to understand why Tsavorite is reshaping the green gemstone market often begin by examining stones through trusted specialists like The Rare Gemstone Company, whose Nairobi-based team has spent decades working with East Africa’s finest material.





Known for brilliance and strength, tsavorite emerges as a preferred green gemstone among U.S. jewelers and gemstone investors seeking standout alternatives to emeralds.





