Qosina to Debut New Booth, Product Previews and Student Education Sponsorship at MD&M West 2026

Ronkonkoma, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qosina, a global leader in OEM single-use components for the medical and pharmaceutical industries, will exhibit at MD&M West, February 3–5 at the Anaheim Convention Center, bringing an expanded presence and a renewed focus on innovation, education and industry engagement.

This year, Qosina will debut an all-new, high-impact booth experience designed to spark conversation and showcase what’s next. Attendees will also receive an exclusive preview of new products developed to support evolving medical device and life science applications.

In addition to its exhibit presence, Qosina is proud to sponsor Informa’s Student Education Initiative, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting the next generation of engineers and medical device professionals. Through this initiative, students attending MD&M West gain access to educational programming, hands-on learning opportunities and direct exposure to industry leaders.

“MD&M West is the perfect stage for us to show where Qosina is headed,” said Lee Pochter, CEO of Qosina. “From our new booth design and product previews to our support of student education through Informa, everything we’re doing is focused on innovation, flexibility and investing in the future of the medical device industry.”

Qosina’s team will be on site throughout the show to connect with engineers, designers and sourcing professionals, discuss customization capabilities, and explore solutions for projects at every stage—from early concept to full-scale production.

To learn more about Qosina at MD&M West, visit https://bit.ly/Qosina-MDMWest.

About Qosina

Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and biopharmaceutical industries. With over 45 years of experience, Qosina offers one of the world’s largest selections of stock components—including connectors, fittings, valves, tubing and other critical parts—to help companies accelerate innovation and reduce time to market. In addition to its extensive catalog, Qosina provides custom sourcing, molding and assembly solutions. Headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, with a European office in Milan, Italy, Qosina serves customers worldwide with a commitment to quality, compliance and innovation.

Contact Info



Rachelle Morrow

rmorrow@qosina.com

+1 631-242-3000