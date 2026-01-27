Verbal Beginnings Expands in Northern Virginia with New Early Intervention Autism Center in Chantilly, VA

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verbal Beginnings, a leading provider of comprehensive autism services, is pleased to announce the opening of a new Early Intervention center in Chantilly, Virginia. The center will serve children ages 1-5 and their families across Fairfax County and the surrounding Northern Virginia communities.

The Chantilly center will provide center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services focused on early intervention and school readiness. In addition, families will have access to Speech-Language Pathology (SLP), Occupational Therapy (OT), and ongoing parent training and education events — bringing together a truly comprehensive model of care under one roof.

“Families in Northern Virginia deserve access to high-quality, comprehensive autism services close to home,” said Diana Wolf, Founder and co-CEO of Verbal Beginnings. “Our Chantilly center allows us to help more families earlier in their journey, which can make a powerful difference in long-term outcomes for their children.”

“With Chantilly, we’re continuing to build on Verbal Beginnings’ commitment to fulfill our mission of changing lives,” added co-CEO Nick Chappell. “By bringing ABA, speech, and occupational therapy together in a collaborative environment, we can better support each child’s unique goals while making care more accessible and convenient for families.”

Chantilly Center Highlights

Early intervention ABA services for children ages 1-5

1:1 therapist-to-child ratio in structured learning and play environments

Comprehensive care model including ABA, SLP, OT, and parent training

ACQ and BHCOE-accredited provider of ABA Therapy

Family-focused environment designed to support communication, social skills, and school readiness





More information is available at: https://www.verbalbeginnings.com/aba-therapy-center-chantilly-center/

About Verbal Beginnings

Verbal Beginnings is a family-focused network of professionals providing exceptional comprehensive autism services to families across the MD, PA, DE, DC, and Northern Virginia region. A team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts develops individualized treatment programs to teach and increase communication, feeding, appropriate behavior, social skills, and adaptive living skills. The team approach ensures that the most progressive techniques are used to meet each child's individual needs.