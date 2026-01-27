Toll Brothers Opens New Luxury Home Community in Katy, Texas

KATY, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Houston-area luxury home community, Toll Brothers at Elyson by Newland is now open in Katy, Texas. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 7318 Sunflower Valley Drive and is open daily.

Toll Brothers at Elyson offers an exceptional selection of one- and two-story single-family homes across three distinct collections. Home designs feature expansive floor plans with up to 4,375+ square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages, as well as modern architectural designs and sophisticated personalization options. Homes are priced from the mid-$400,000s.

The community is located within the prestigious Elyson master plan, which boasts over 700 acres of parks, playgrounds, and nature trails, as well as an array of amenities featuring resort-style pools, fitness centers, and more. Residents will enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle with access to top-rated schools in the Katy Independent School District and a convenient location just outside Houston, offering easy access to major commuter routes.

“Toll Brothers at Elyson blends modern luxury with the exceptional amenities and conveniences of the Elyson master plan,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “Home shoppers will find the perfect combination of style, functionality, and personalization options in this stunning new community.”

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Elyson or other Toll Brothers communities throughout the Houston area, call 833-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Houston.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media

