ISN® Helps Leading Companies Equip Workers to Drive Safety and Sustainability Excellence

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, highlights leading companies using digital tools and targeted training to educate and support frontline workers to help drive operational excellence across jobsites in its latest publication. By investing in ongoing workforce education backed by real-time data insights and technology, companies can drive meaningful behavior change and strengthen cultures of safety at scale.

“Best-in-class companies are redefining what it means to maintain a proactive safety culture, from increasing awareness of high-energy hazards to digitizing site-level controls,” said Brian Callahan, CEO and President of ISN. “Digital transformation is supporting improvement in how organizations approach safety, sustainability, and workforce readiness, and our customers are using ISN’s tools and services to help strengthen compliance, improve efficiency, and empower workers to contribute to safer, more sustainable jobsites.”

Section Two of The Orange Book, Informing the Workforce, illustrates how ISNetworld® is used by industry-leading companies to equip their workforces with digital tools that reinforce competencies and drive real-world results:



Southern California Edison implemented Energy-Based Observations (EBOs) to enhance hazard recognition and help proactively reduce Serious Injuries and Fatalities (SIFs).

West Country Energy Services Inc. centralized company training, education, and compliance using ISN's Learning Management System (LMS) with the Empower app. By leveraging ISN's My Company Training tool, it developed 29 custom trainings, resulting in more than 2,175 course completions.

Big River Steel Works used ISN's Incident Management tool to centralize contractor safety data, record contractor incidents in real-time, and identify trends to help prevent potential SIFs, supporting 20+ million construction workhours with an OSHA Recordable Incident Rate of 0.43 and only three Days Away from Work cases over two years.



With regulatory demands and safety expectations increasing, the latest edition of The Orange Book offers a roadmap for how companies can help close the gap between training and competency checks and work performed in the field to help reduce SIFs and improve performance. Clear and consistent messaging remains a key element in aligning contractors and internal teams. Digitized platforms equipped with proactive alerts and notifications, built-in reporting, and mobile access can help companies communicate real-time procedures and training and compliance expectations.

To learn more about how leading companies are improving workplace safety and sustainability, download a copy of The Orange Book here. For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

