ROCKROSE DEVELOPMENT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Rockrose Development LLC Data Breach

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rockrose Development LLC regarding a data breach.



Investigation Details:

Rockrose recently became aware of a security incident on its systems. Upon detection, Rockrose launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity experts to determine the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation determined that unauthorized individuals gained access to Rockrose's systems and acquired confidential information stored within those systems.

The impacted information may include names, Social Security numbers, taxpayer identification numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers, bank account and routing numbers, health insurance information, medical information, and online account credentials.

On December 12, 2025, Rockrose filed a notice with the Attorney General of Maine and began sending notification letters to impacted individuals. Compensation may be available for those individuals who receive notice that their sensitive personal and protected health information was compromised.



Next Steps:

If you received a data breach notification from Rockrose and would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Brandon Walker or Casey DeReus by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



