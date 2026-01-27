Appalachian Mountain Health Marks Significant Growth Under Dr. Shantelle Simpson’s Leadership

Asheville, North Carolina , Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appalachian Mountain Health (AMH), a Federally Qualified Health Center serving Western North Carolina, has experienced significant growth and expanded its care delivery under the leadership of President and CEO, Dr. Shantelle Simpson.

Since Dr. Simpson’s arrival in 2021, AMH has strengthened medical operations that bring essential services directly to underserved communities facing barriers such as transportation, housing instability, and cost. The expansion responds directly to local needs, broadening services across primary care, women's health, pediatrics, mobile medicine, dental care, school-based care, and pharmacy services.

In 2025 alone, AMH’s pharmacy services supported more than 1,030 patients through 2,659 clinical visits, boosting revenue by $6 million, a 34% leap. Women’s Health expanded and modernized care in 2025, increasing access to comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic services, achieving a 62.9% cervical cancer screening rate, surpassing the organizational target. Pediatrics also saw significant growth, adding 839 new patients and delivering a total of 3,592 pediatric visits. AMH dental expanded clinic services and launched a school-based mobile program that nearly doubled new patients, reaching almost 2,000 individuals. Community medicine also surged in 2025 with 2,431 mobile medical visits, an 87% increase from 2024, enhancing access to primary and behavioural healthcare.

Financially, AMH has demonstrated remarkable stability and sustainability. The organization’s annual operating budget has grown from roughly $4 million to $19 million. This financial turnaround, following a challenging period prior to Dr. Simpson’s tenure, reflects disciplined leadership, improved operational systems, and renewed trust from funding partners.

“The time has come for health centers like Appalachian Mountain Health to stand boldly as true medical homes delivering high-quality, compassionate care,” said Dr. Simpson. “While we are proud to serve as a vital safety net for low-income patients, Medicaid recipients, and marginalized communities, our work has never been limited to any one population. We are a high-performing, full-service health center led by highly skilled clinicians and leaders who choose this work out of purpose and passion, and who deliver care at the same level of excellence expected in the private sector. What sets us apart is that whole-person, value-based care is built into our foundation. By integrating evidence-based practices that address the full scope of health, we improve outcomes for our patients while helping reduce health care costs for the nation. Our growth reflects the strength of our team, and we are just getting started.”

With a clear vision for whole-person care, expanding infrastructure, and an experienced leadership team, Appalachian Mountain Health continues to strengthen its role as a cornerstone of healthcare across Western North Carolina.







About Appalachian Mountain Health

Appalachian Mountain Health (AMH) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) providing comprehensive healthcare services across Western North Carolina. Led by President and CEO Dr. Shantelle Simpson, AMH offers primary care, behavioral health, women’s health, pediatrics, mobile medical services, and on-site pharmacy support, with a focus on expanding access to care for underserved communities. Guided by its mission, AMH is committed to delivering accessible, high-quality, patient-centered healthcare to individuals and families throughout the region.For more information, visit appalachianmountainhealth.org