World of Concrete Unites Global Construction Leaders to Shape the Future of Concrete and Masonry Construction

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Concrete, the most comprehensive event dedicated to the concrete construction and masonry industries, concluded last week at the Las Vegas Convention Center, uniting more than 47,400 registered professionals to connect on the future of construction and discover breakthrough resources for education, skill development and workforce growth.

Global Innovation & Market Growth

More than 1,300 exhibiting companies spanned multiple product categories including material handling, concrete producers, construction technology, precast, concrete masonry, concrete reinforcement, cement production, demolition and repair, surfaces and decorative. 284 new exhibitors joined World of Concrete, bringing innovative solutions to the market as the cement and concrete products market size continues to grow, projected to reach $508 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9%.

Participating countries included Australia, Canada, Brazil, China, the Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, India, Italy, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Japan, Korea, Libya, Mexico, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and more, reinforcing World of Concrete’s global reach as concrete and masonry construction demand across the world rises and the United States remains the world's fourth-largest cement producer.





"World of Concrete is where the future of concrete and masonry construction is built. We are honored to be part of a worldwide community that champions innovation, elevates performance, and celebrates the artistry of craftsmanship," says Jackie James, Vice President of World of Concrete. "Each year, our exhibitors and attendees come together to connect, collaborate, and uncover new opportunities that will continue to shape the industry’s future."

World-Class Education

The comprehensive World of Concrete 2026 education program introduced new resources to the community, adding bilingual seminars to the established Spanish track for core classes and including key education highlights and question and answer sessions in Spanish. World of Concrete hosted several experts who shared insights on timely topics including economics, engineering and future forecasting for the industry.

Wednesday, January 21 began with "The Economic Forecast with Ed Sullivan and Pierre Villere," focusing on navigating economic volatility with strategic insights from distinguished economists revealing critical market projections and sector-specific intelligence. Sullivan, Economist at The Sullivan Report and Villere, Senior Managing Partner at Allen-Villere Partners, provided critical information on data-driven cement and construction forecasts, economic analysis, and market outlooks.

Two new engineering courses were introduced this year to discuss concrete construction efficiency and strategic choices. The courses, "Engineering: Designing for Constructability," and "Engineering: Bridging the Gap Between General Contractor & Engineer," addressed both strategic design choices and improving construction productivity through enhanced communication.

Interactive Event Features

The Construction Industry Management (CIM) Live and Silent Auctions, raising a record-breaking $2.3 million for the CIM initiative, which awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management programs at five public universities, including California State University, Chico, Middle Tennessee State, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Texas State University and South Dakota State University, all of which offer four-year CIM degrees.

The World Championship SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500® assembled 28 masons from around the world competing for the title of "World's Best Bricklayer" along with $125,000 in cash and prizes, including a new 4x4 Chevrolet truck fully upfitted with a SPAKECAP Diablo, a Kubota RTV-X1130 utility vehicle, and an Essick Pro12 mixer. Mason Grant Helms and tender Keith Helms, both from North Carolina, took home the grand prize.





Interactive sessions including Epoxy Live!, American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) Decorative Concrete Experience, Artificial Rock Carving Live!, and the Scaffold & Access Industry Association (SAIA) Scaffold Builders Challenge highlighted cutting-edge techniques while celebrating the exceptional skills and talent driving the concrete and masonry construction industries forward.

"The ability to engage with our largest audience of end-users, understand market sentiment and seeing projects develop continues to be key at World of Concrete," says John Paul Marcantonio, President & CEO, Bosch Power Tools North America. "This event is the destination of the year for the industry."

World of Concrete 2027

World of Concrete will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center January 19-21, 2027, with education beginning January 18. To stay up to date with all the latest information, visit worldofconcrete.com.

About World of Concrete

World of Concrete is the industry's ONLY annual international event dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. Featuring indoor and outdoor exhibits with the industry's leading suppliers showcasing innovative products and technologies, exciting demonstrations and competitions, and a world-class education program. Visit www.worldofconcrete.com for details.

Follow World of Concrete on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube to stay connected.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Construction and Infrastructure PR

constructionpr@informa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4d295ab-cee2-4660-85a8-df8adc26071b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a5a708d-e59b-4d58-b7a5-c437c97ac5d4