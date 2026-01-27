Bhathwari Technologies Founder Mr. Bakul Limbasiya Honoured with Prestigious APO National Award

Mr. Bakul Limbasiya - Founder of Bhathwari Technologies



NEW DELHI, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bhathwari Technologies Pvt. Ltd. today announced that its Founder, Bakul Limbasiya, has been conferred the prestigious APO National Award, a national-level honour recognising outstanding contributions to productivity excellence, innovation, and leadership in India. The award is instituted by the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) and administered in India by the National Productivity Council under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India.

The recognition marks a significant milestone not only for Bhathwari Technologies but also for India’s rapidly evolving lab-grown diamond (LGD) sector. Traditionally bestowed upon industry stalwarts such as Anil Naik of Larsen & Toubro and Dr Verghese Kurien, the APO National Award is regarded as one of the country’s highest honours for advancing productivity, competitiveness, and industrial leadership. Its conferment on a leader from the lab-grown diamond industry reflects the sector’s growing strategic and economic importance within India’s manufacturing ecosystem.

Mr. Limbasiya is widely recognised as a pioneer of the global lab-grown diamond industry. Associated with the sector since 1998, he is credited with producing India’s first-ever lab-grown diamond in 2004. His early technological breakthroughs laid the foundation for what has since developed into a globally competitive, innovation-driven Indian LGD ecosystem.

Under his leadership, Bhathwari Technologies has played a central role in positioning India as a global hub for lab-grown diamond technology. The company has consistently championed advanced CVD manufacturing systems, productivity-led innovation, and responsible production practices, contributing to higher industry standards and export-led growth. These efforts align closely with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and the country’s broader focus on sustainable, technology-driven manufacturing.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Bakul Limbasiya, Founder of Bhathwari Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said, “This honour is not just a personal achievement; it is a recognition of the collective efforts of India’s lab-grown diamond ecosystem. Our industry sits at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and value creation, and India is uniquely positioned to lead this global transformation.”

The award also underscores the wider transformation underway within the diamond sector, where lab-grown diamonds are emerging as a key driver of employment generation, export growth, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, while offering a sustainable alternative to traditionally mined diamonds.

By honouring leadership in the lab-grown diamond sector, the APO National Award reaffirms India’s commitment to productivity excellence and highlights the country’s growing influence in new-age manufacturing industries.

Bhathwari Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (BTPL), headquartered in Surat, India, is one of the world’s leading producers of lab-grown CVD diamond reactors and advanced technologies for the lab-grown diamond industry. The company focuses on continuous innovation in cutting-edge CVD plasma technology and has played a pivotal role in strengthening India’s leadership in sustainable diamond production. BTPL has also made strategic investments in Limelight Diamonds, India’s largest lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, reinforcing its commitment to building a robust, integrated, and future-ready lab-grown diamond ecosystem.

