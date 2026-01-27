The ShariaPortfolio Group Of Companies Surpasses $3 Billion in Assets Under Management





SP Funds rang The Opening Bell® for the second time at the New York Stock Exchange on December 22, 2023. A Landmark Moment for Halal & Ethical Wealth Management in North America.

TORONTO and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ShariaPortfolio Group of Companies’ assets under management exceeded $3 billion as of Dec. 4, 2025, up from $2 billion reached in May, underscoring accelerating investor demand for Sharia-compliant and ethical investment products, including exchange-traded funds.

Founded by Naushad Virji, ShariaPortfolio operates a diversified platform spanning private wealth management, institutional advisory services, and the SP Funds ETF lineup. The firm serves individual and institutional clients across North America and international markets through entities with the corporate group. See “About ShariaPortfolio” below.

The group said growth has been driven in part by increased adoption of SP Funds ETFs, which provide investors with low-cost, rules-based access to halal equities and income strategies, as well as continued expansion of its wealth management and advisory businesses.

“This milestone reflects sustained inflows into faith-aligned investment strategies,” Virji said. “We continue to see demand from investors seeking Sharia-compliant exposure without sacrificing diversification, transparency, or long-term performance.”

ShariaPortfolio applies proprietary Sharia screening alongside institutional portfolio construction and risk management frameworks. The firm also plans to expand its product offerings with additional ETF and financing solutions in response to rising demand for ethical and value-based investing.

The ShariaPortfolio Group of Companies manages more than $3 billion in assets globally through various entities. ShariaPortfolio Inc. is registered as an investment advisor with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission and "Notice Filed" with State Regulatory Agencies that have jurisdiction over its advisory business. practices. ShariaPortfolio, Inc. may serve as investment manager or sub-adviser to one or more SP Funds. ShariaPortfolio Canada Inc. is a Canadian Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer registered in the Provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec. With over 15 years of operating history, the corporate group provides Sharia-compliant wealth management, institutional advisory services, and ETFs designed to meet the needs of faith-aligned investors.



