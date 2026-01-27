Laser Digital Applies to Form Federally Regulated National Trust Bank for Digital Asset Custody and Trading in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Laser Digital today announced that Laser Digital Americas Group Holdings Inc., has filed a de novo application to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to form Laser Digital National Trust Bank (LDNTB), a proposed National Trust Bank focused on digital assets, offering custody and spot trading services.

If approved, the charter will position LDNTB to serve institutional customers across the U.S., offering custody of digital assets, integrated with spot trading of crypto and fiat currencies, as well as staking of eligible custodied digital assets. LDNTB will also offer custody of U.S. government securities.

Steve Ashley, Chairman & Co-founder of Laser Digital, and proposed Chairman of LDNTB, said, “Institutional digital asset markets are entering a new phase defined by scale, regulation, and durability. For several years we have invested in building infrastructure that meets the standards of the world’s most demanding institutions. Pursuing a National Trust Bank charter is a natural advancement of that journey.”

He further added, “The U.S. is the most important financial market globally, and we believe the next chapter of digital finance will be written by firms that are prepared to operate at that level of scrutiny and permanence. This application reflects Laser Digital’s global ambitions and long-term commitment to that future.”

Purvi Maniar, Chief Legal Officer, Laser Digital, and proposed President of LDNTB, said, “The OCC is one of the oldest, most established and respected regulators in the world. Institutional clients are increasingly looking for ways to engage with digital assets within structures that are familiar, well governed, and regulator supervised. The National Trust Bank framework provides exactly that - a clear, federally overseen model that aligns closely with how institutions already manage custody, trading, and fiduciary risk.”

At present, LDNTB has no plans to trade securities or to apply for permission to offer depository banking services.

About Laser Digital

Laser Digital is the digital asset subsidiary of Nomura Group and a full-spectrum digital finance company, powering institutional participation in the on-chain economy. Headquartered in Zurich, with licenses from UAE’s VARA and ADGM, Laser Digital is engaged in active management of yield-bearing crypto funds, sophisticated OTC trading strategies & structured treasury management solutions — built on fully compliant infrastructure.​

