FCC Chairman Carr Announces Vote to Expand 900 MHz Broadband to 10 MHz

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), the nation’s leading connectivity partner for utilities, shared that in a blog released today entitled “Good Governance,” Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr announced that “the Commission will vote on an order that maximizes the potential of the 900 MHz band by enabling broadband deployment across all ten megahertz of the band.” This vote is the culmination of the joint petition filed by Anterix, Ameren, Enterprise Wireless Alliance, Evergy, Lower Colorado River Authority, Portland General Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern Company’s Southern Linc, Utility Broadband Alliance, and Xcel Energy, seeking authority to expand the 900 MHz broadband segment from 6 MHz to 10 MHz.

According to the Chairman, the FCC is “advancing efforts to expand broadband use and create new opportunities for utilities and critical infrastructure providers.” He shared that “this action builds on our previous work to realign the band through a market-driven transition and reflects our commitment to ensuring that spectrum is used efficiently and in ways that strengthen the American economy.” The Report and Order (R&O) will be voted on during the FCC’s Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Anterix Chief Regulatory and Corporate Communications Officer, Christopher Guttman-McCabe, said:

“Anterix is extremely excited to see the Chairman’s announcement, and incredibly grateful to the Chairman and his team, as well as the staff at the FCC. As the Chairman stated, the Commission’s proposal to authorize a market-based transition to 10 MHz broadband in the 900 MHz band builds directly on the proven success of the FCC’s 2020 action establishing the 6 MHz broadband allocation. That previous work has resulted in Anterix enabling private LTE deployments with seven leading utilities across fifteen states, with the support of an ecosystem of more than 150 leading technology and service providers. The utilities deploying 900 MHz private wireless broadband networks have launched a transformation of the nation’s grid communications capabilities, enhancing grid security, reliability, and resilience for millions of Americans and advancing our nation’s security and prosperity. The record, supported by more than 50 organizations, demonstrates that expanding the band to permit 10 MHz broadband will support growing demand for wide-area, private, and secure wireless networks serving utilities, critical infrastructure, and business enterprises. As the Chairman wrote, this Report and Order will ‘strengthen the American economy.’”

Scott Lang, President & CEO of Anterix, shared the following, “I want to add my thanks to Chairman Carr and the team at the FCC for their support of this Petition. And I want to highlight, on behalf of the utility sector and our shareholders, the incredible work and commitment of Chris Guttman-McCabe, Anterix’s Chief Regulatory and Corporate Communications Officer, that has gotten us to this point.”

The Open Commission Meeting, scheduled for February 18, will be webcast live, with a replay available to the public.

