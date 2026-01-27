Jeffs' Brands: KeepZone AI Moving Forward with Expansion of Global Distribution Network for AI-Integrated Security Technologies

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions, today provides an update on its strategic pivot into the high-growth global homeland security sector through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. ("KeepZone").

KeepZone is rapidly building a global distribution and reseller network for advanced, AI-integrated security technologies. By securing a series of strategic collaborations with leading Israeli innovators in defense and security, KeepZone plans to position itself as a provider of holistic security ecosystems—multi-layered solutions that combine ground-based detection, aerial persistent surveillance, autonomous real-time monitoring, counter-drone capabilities, and AI-driven analytics to address modern threats such as terrorism, drone incursions, and mass-event vulnerabilities.

This expansion, initiated in late 2025, has resulted in a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge technologies through exclusive and non-exclusive agreements, enabling KeepZone to offer integrated, end-to-end solutions rather than standalone products. Key collaborations include:

Scanary Ltd. : Exclusive distribution rights in Canada, Germany, and the U nited A rab E mirates (“UAE”) (plus stadium-specific exclusivity in Israel) for frictionless AI-radar systems capable of screening up to 25,000 people per hour for concealed weapons and explosives in under two seconds—ideal for high-traffic venues and checkpoints without disrupting flow.

Zorronet Ltd. : Exclusive rights in Mexico and Israel ( plus non-exclusive rights in Spain and the United States ( U.S. ”) ) for an AI-based autonomous Security Operations Center ( “ SOC ” ) platform that integrates sensors, cameras, drones, Internet of Things (“ IoT ”) devices, and robotics for proactive, low-intervention threat response.

RT LTA Systems Ltd. : Representation agreement for its SkyStar™ aerostat systems, providing persistent aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ( “ ISR ” ) with a proven track record of over 7 million operational hours in border security and critical infrastructure protection.

Beesense Sensors Systems Ltd. : Non-exclusive reseller agreement in Canada and Mexico for multi-sensor ISR product lines, including Firefly, Mantis, and BEE series, enhancing defense and surveillance capabilities.

STI Ltd. : Strategic distribution agreement in Canada and Mexico (with temporary customer-specific exclusivity for select agencies) for advanced under-vehicle scanners, explosives detectors, and threat detection tools tailored to border security and entry points.

Anti-Drone Systems : Exclusive reseller rights in Mexico for multi-layered counter-unmanned aerial systems ( “ C-UAS ” ) featuring soft- and hard-kill neutralization ( e.g., net-launching technology) to protect urban areas, borders, and infrastructure with minimal collateral damage.

These collaborations enable KeepZone to deliver seamless, AI-enhanced ecosystems that improve threat detection accuracy, reduce response times, and scale efficiently in high-risk environments.

Current Standing in the Homeland Security Landscape KeepZone has transitioned from strategic setup to early-stage commercial traction. Milestones include:

A successful live pilot of checkpoint-free weapon screening at a major event at Pais Arena Jerusalem where over 2,600 attendees were screened .

The first commercial purchase order for a C-UAS solution supplied to a Mexican aerospace systems integrator.

Active engagement with stakeholders for potential deployments supporting the 2026 FIFA World Cup (“FIFA World Cup”) across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.—targeting stadiums, fan zones, and public gatherings t with the objective of enhancing safety amid millions of attendees without hindering experiences.



With a focus on North America (Canada and Mexico as primary markets), Europe (Germany and Spain), the Middle East (the UAE and Israel), and beyond, KeepZone plans to continue evaluating potential opportunities as the homeland security market, which is projected to grow significantly through the 2030s due to rising asymmetric threats and mega-event demands, continues to expand.

Strategic Rationale for Investors This pivot diversifies Jeffs' Brands portfolio beyond e-commerce into a geopolitically relevant sector with strong growth potential. By leveraging collaborations rather than heavy internal research & development, KeepZone has assembled a competitive, AI-integrated portfolio. Early revenue generation, proven pilots, and high-profile opportunities like the FIFA World Cup position the Company for scalable contracts with governments, enterprises, and event organizers—potentially driving recurring revenue and enhanced shareholder value.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands is a data-driven company that has recently pivoted into the global homeland security sector through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. following the entry into the definitive distribution agreement with Scanary Ltd., in December 2025. Jeffs’ Brands aims to deliver comprehensive, multi-layered security ecosystems for critical infrastructure worldwide, capitalizing on the homeland security market’s significant growth potential while leveraging its expertise in data-driven operations.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing the anticipated expansion of KeepZone’s global distribution and reseller network; the expected positioning of KeepZone as a provider of AI-integrated security ecosystems; prospective commercial traction, future deployments, and revenue opportunities; potential participation in large-scale international events such as the FIFA World Cup; projected growth of the global homeland security market; and the Company’s long-term strategy, scalability, and potential to enhance shareholder value. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company’s ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; the Company’s ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company’s brands and product offerings; the Company’s ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; the impact of the conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on March 31, 2025, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

