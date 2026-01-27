Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

MONDOVI, Wis., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $3.7 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with $5.6 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. The 2025 fourth-quarter earnings improved 66.1% sequentially from 2025 third-quarter net income of $2.2 million, or 3 cents per diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income was $17.4 million, or 21 cents per diluted share, compared with $26.9 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, for 2024.

Operating revenue was $210.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $230.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $185.5 million for the 2025 quarter compared with $202.9 million for the 2024 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $24.7 million for the 2025 quarter from $27.6 million for the 2024 quarter.

Operating revenue was $883.7 million for 2025 compared with $963.7 million for 2024. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $779.0 million for 2025 compared with $840.0 million for 2024. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $104.7 million for 2025 from $123.7 million for 2024.

Operating income was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The 2025 fourth-quarter operating income improved 67.3% from operating income of $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Operating income was $22.9 million for 2025 compared with $33.2 million for 2024.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 97.8% for the 2025 fourth quarter and 97.1% for the 2024 fourth quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 97.5% for the 2025 fourth quarter and 96.7% for the 2024 fourth quarter, compared with 98.6% for the third quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 97.4% for 2025 and 96.6% for 2024. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 97.1% for 2025 and 96.0% for 2024.

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten stated, “We are encouraged by the sequential improvement in our profitability. Our people also drove sequential increases this quarter in our revenue per tractor, rate per total mile and miles per tractor within each of our truckload and dedicated operations.”

“Our unique multifaceted business model’s value continued to be highlighted by the operating results of our dedicated and brokerage operations throughout the last two years. Our earnings have been heavily pressured by the historic duration and depth of the freight market recession’s oversupply and weak demand -- and the cumulative impact of inflationary operating costs, freight rate reductions and freight network disruptions.”

“We are focused on minimizing the freight market’s impact with our emphasis on safe, premium service, data-driven operating efficiencies and aggressive cost controls. Our strong, debt-free balance sheet enhances our ability to continue investing in our technology and modern fleet and position our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities. We expect the current administration’s recent immigration enforcement efforts including stricter standards for non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses and increased enforcement of English Language Proficiency regulations to positively impact such opportunities.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of time and temperature-sensitive and dry truck-based transportation and distribution capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms – Temperature-Sensitive and Dry Truckload, Dedicated, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten’s Intermodal operations were sold effective September 30, 2025. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth, including the impact on the freight market of the current administration’s recent immigration enforcement efforts including stricter standards for non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses and increased enforcement of English Language Proficiency regulations, and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Randy Marten, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

      
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
      
 December 31,  December 31, 
(In thousands, except share information)2025  2024 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$43,278  $17,267 
Escrow deposit 5,000   - 
Receivables:       
Trade, net 85,807   89,992 
Other 13,084   5,364 
Prepaid expenses and other 24,532   25,888 
Total current assets 171,701   138,511 
        
Property and equipment:       
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 1,128,932   1,198,737 
Accumulated depreciation (352,426)  (370,124)
Net property and equipment 776,506   828,613 
Other noncurrent assets 1,560   1,633 
Total assets$949,767  $968,757 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$28,769  $25,781 
Insurance and claims accruals 43,700   44,246 
Accrued and other current liabilities 19,763   23,492 
Total current liabilities 92,232   93,519 
Deferred income taxes 89,716   107,034 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 194   282 
Total liabilities 182,142   200,835 
        
Stockholders’ equity:       
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,542,174 shares at December 31, 2025, and 81,463,938 shares at December 31, 2024, issued and outstanding 815   815 
Additional paid-in capital 54,762   52,941 
Retained earnings 712,048   714,166 
Total stockholders’ equity 767,625   767,922 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$949,767  $968,757 
        


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
      
 Three Months  Year 
 Ended December 31,  Ended December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share information)2025  2024  2025  2024 
                
Operating revenue$210,108  $230,432  $883,652  $963,708 
                
Operating expenses (income):               
Salaries, wages and benefits 75,728   83,009   312,070   341,732 
Purchased transportation 36,050   39,231   159,113   169,142 
Fuel and fuel taxes 30,765   32,992   129,999   147,143 
Supplies and maintenance 14,504   14,331   61,208   63,337 
Depreciation 25,168   27,528   105,392   111,653 
Operating taxes and licenses 2,446   2,683   9,737   10,302 
Insurance and claims 15,034   15,134   55,645   53,109 
Communications and utilities 2,217   2,195   8,753   9,029 
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (3,317)  (387)  (12,067)  (4,971)
Other 6,931   6,989   30,889   30,012 
                
Total operating expenses 205,526   223,705   860,739   930,488 
                
Operating income 4,582   6,727   22,913   33,220 
                
Other (466)  (394)  (1,464)  (3,126)
                
Income before income taxes 5,048   7,121   24,377   36,346 
                
Income taxes expense 1,351   1,488   6,933   9,424 
                
Net income$3,697  $5,633  $17,444  $26,922 
                
Basic earnings per common share$0.05  $0.07  $0.21  $0.33 
                
Diluted earnings per common share$0.05  $0.07  $0.21  $0.33 
                
Dividends declared per common share$0.06  $0.06  $0.24  $0.24 
                


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
              
         Dollar  Percentage 
         Change  Change 
 Three Months  Three Months  Three Months 
 Ended  Ended  Ended 
 December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)2025  2024  2025 vs. 2024  2025 vs. 2024 
Operating revenue:              
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue$91,201  $93,106  $(1,905) (2.0)%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 14,822   14,188   634  4.5 
Total Truckload revenue 106,023   107,294   (1,271) (1.2)
               
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 56,086   64,997   (8,911) (13.7)
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 9,831   11,391   (1,560) (13.7)
Total Dedicated revenue 65,917   76,388   (10,471) (13.7)
               
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue -   11,238   (11,238) (100.0)
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue -   1,971   (1,971) (100.0)
Total Intermodal revenue -   13,209   (13,209) (100.0)
               
Brokerage revenue 38,168   33,541   4,627  13.8 
               
Total operating revenue$210,108  $230,432  $(20,324) (8.8)%
               
Operating income/(loss):              
Truckload$783  $1,821  $(1,038) (57.0)%
Dedicated 3,025   4,073   (1,048) (25.7)
Intermodal -   (1,502)  1,502  100.0 
Brokerage 774   2,335   (1,561) (66.9)
Total operating income$4,582  $6,727  $(2,145) (31.9)%
               
Operating ratio:              
Truckload 99.3%  98.3%       
Dedicated 95.4   94.7        
Intermodal -   111.4        
Brokerage 98.0   93.0        
Consolidated operating ratio 97.8%  97.1%       
               
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:              
Truckload 99.1%  98.0%       
Dedicated 94.6   93.7        
Intermodal -   113.4        
Brokerage 98.0   93.0        
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges 97.5%  96.7%       
               


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
              
         Dollar  Percentage 
         Change  Change 
 Year  Year  Year 
 Ended  Ended  Ended 
 December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)2025  2024  2025 vs. 2024  2025 vs. 2024 
Operating revenue:              
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue$363,929  $377,452  $(13,523) (3.6)%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 57,800   62,340   (4,540) (7.3)
Total Truckload revenue 421,729   439,792   (18,063) (4.1)
               
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 236,504   267,077   (30,573) (11.4)
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 41,922   52,058   (10,136) (19.5)
Total Dedicated revenue 278,426   319,135   (40,709) (12.8)
               
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 28,730   49,468   (20,738) (41.9)
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 4,941   9,286   (4,345) (46.8)
Total Intermodal revenue 33,671   58,754   (25,083) (42.7)
               
Brokerage revenue 149,826   146,027   3,799  2.6 
               
Total operating revenue$883,652  $963,708  $(80,056) (8.3)%
               
Operating income/(loss):              
Truckload$825  $3,283  $(2,458) (74.9)%
Dedicated 16,734   23,037   (6,303) (27.4)
Intermodal (1,883)  (3,922)  2,039  52.0 
Brokerage 7,237   10,822   (3,585) (33.1)
Total operating income$22,913  $33,220  $(10,307) (31.0)%
               
Operating ratio:              
Truckload 99.8%  99.3%       
Dedicated 94.0   92.8        
Intermodal 105.6   106.7        
Brokerage 95.2   92.6        
Consolidated operating ratio 97.4%  96.6%       
               
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:              
Truckload 99.8%  99.1%       
Dedicated 92.9   91.4        
Intermodal 106.6   107.9        
Brokerage 95.2   92.6        
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges 97.1%  96.0%       
               


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
      
 Three Months  Year 
 Ended December 31,  Ended December 31, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Truckload Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$106,023  $107,294  $421,729  $439,792 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)$4,200  $4,227  $4,184  $4,123 
Average tractors(1) 1,652   1,676   1,668   1,751 
Average miles per trip 511   535   520   533 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 11.2%  11.8%  11.1%  12.1%
Total miles (in thousands) 38,124   39,147   153,699   158,985 
                
Dedicated Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$65,917  $76,388  $278,426  $319,135 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)$3,870  $3,841  $3,825  $3,767 
Average tractors(1) 1,103   1,288   1,186   1,356 
Average miles per trip 296   313   299   319 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 1.2%  1.5%  1.3%  1.3%
Total miles (in thousands) 22,782   26,799   96,356   110,681 
                
Intermodal Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$-  $13,209  $33,671  $58,754 
Loads -   3,803   10,168   16,975 
Average tractors -   88   56   110 
                
Brokerage Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$38,168  $33,541  $149,826  $146,027 
Loads 25,501   21,749   95,951   89,138 
                
At December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024:               
Total tractors(1) 2,654   3,006         
Average age of company tractors (in years) 2.3   1.9         
Total trailers 5,107   5,440         
Average age of company trailers (in years) 4.9   5.3         
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.9   1.8         
Total refrigerated containers -   786         
                


 Three Months  Year 
 Ended December 31,  Ended December 31, 
(In thousands)2025  2024  2025  2024 
                
Net cash provided by operating activities$5,582  $23,793  $93,488  $134,814 
Net cash used for investing activities (7,135)  (44,891)  (42,877)  (152,138)
Net cash used for financing activities (4,654)  (4,625)  (19,600)  (18,622)
                
Weighted average shares outstanding:               
Basic 81,524   81,457   81,512   81,406 
Diluted 81,530   81,507   81,519   81,472 


(1)
Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 77 and 88 tractors as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
  
(2)
Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

